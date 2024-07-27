ETV Bharat / sports

Paris 2024 Olympics: Second Heartbreak For India In Shooting, Sarabjot Misses Cut

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : Jul 27, 2024, 3:44 PM IST

Updated : Jul 27, 2024, 4:25 PM IST

Indian shooting contingent faced another heartbreak as Sarabjot Singh missed out on a medal by a margin of a bullseye in the Men's 10m Air Pistol Qualification event of the ongoing Paris 2024 Olympics on Saturday while Arjun Cheema finished at the 18th place with a total of 574. Arjun amassed 17 bullseyes, but was at least three points.

India's Sarabjot Singh participates in the 10m Air Pistol Men Pre-event (AP)

Paris (France): The Indian shooting contingent faced another heartbreak as Sarabjot Singh missed out on an entry to the medal match by a close margin in the 10m Air Pistol Men's Qualification event of the ongoing Paris 2024 Olympics here on Saturday.

Sarabjot equaled the number of points (577) with Germany's shooter Robin Walter (17 bullseyes) at the eighth position but lagged in the number of bullseyes. Walter's last shot in the medal match after managing to shoot one inner (X) more than Sarabjot’s 16.

The 22-year-old Sarabjot recorded 94, 97, 96, 100, 93, and 97 (total- 577) in his six series. His perfect 100 in the fourth series propelled him into the top three, but a poor stint in the fifth series dragged him to the 10th spot. At one point of time, he needed at least two bullseyes to overtake the German shooter but failed to do so to win a medal.

Arjun Cheema finished the event at the 18th place with a total of 574 and 17 bullseyes. Despite making a splendid start, Cheema failed to shoot a perfect 100 in any of the series and that led to a poor outing in the end.

Both Cheema and Sarabjot were part of the Indian side that won the 10m air pistol team gold at the Asian Games in Hangzhou last year.

Earlier in the day, the Indian shooters were eliminated in the 10m air rifle mixed team qualifications stage. Ramita Jindal and Arjun Babuta finished sixth with a total score of 628.7, while Elavenil Valarivan and Sandeep Singh ended 12th with an aggregate score of 626.3.

TAGGED:

