Paris 2024 Olympics | Bronze Medalist Sarabjot Singh Rejects Offer Of Government Job, Here’s Why

The bronze medalist of the Paris 2024 Olympics , Sarabjot Singh who secured a podium finish in 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team Event has rejected an offer of the government job. Check out the reason behind his decision to not opt for government job.

Paris 2024 Olympics
Sarabjot Singh won bronze medal in 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team event (AP)

Hyderabad: After making waves by winning a bronze in the 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team event with Manu Bhaker, Sarabjot Singh has grabbed the limelight once again. His recent decision to not accept the offer of government job has impressed the sports fans and they have praised his mentality. While some players opt sport to get a government job, Sarabjot has set an example of dedication towards the sports by rejecting the offer of government job to focus on his game.

Sarabjot rejected government offer

The medal-winning shooter in Paris, Sarabjot has taken a big decision. Haryana government had offered a post of deputy director in sports department to the shooter. But, he rejected the offer to focus on the sport and excel in it.

Family also wants him to opt for a job

Sarbajot has revealed that even his family wants him to get a decent job. However, he wants to focus solely on shooting.

"The job is good but I will not do it right now. I want to work on my shooting first. My family has also been asking me to get a decent job but I want to do shooting... I don't want to go against some decisions that I have made, so I cannot do a job right now..." he said to ANI.

Meeting with Chief Minister Nayab Saini

The Indian duo of Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh who won a bronze medal in the 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team met with Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and Minister of Sports, Haryana- Sanjay Singh. CM had offered Sarabjot the role of deputy director in sports department.

