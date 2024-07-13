ETV Bharat / sports

Paris 2024 Olympics | Rowing: History, Rules, Indian Contingent And Its Track Record

With the clock ticking every second, the kick-off date of the much anticipated Paris 2024 Olympics is approaching, and the buzz among sports enthusiasts is achieving new highs daily. The Indian contingent will compete with over 100 athletes representing the nation. Many sports have multiple entries but some will feature only one athlete from the country and rowing is one such event.

India is sending their highest-ever contingent for the upcoming Paris Olympics 2024. Following their record (seven medals) outing in the Tokyo Olympics, the expectations for breaching the double-digit medals tally will be sky-high. Let's delve into the sport's history, rules, India's contingent and it's track-record in rowing at Olympics.

Rowing History At Olympics:

Rowing was the medium of transportation in ancient Egypt, Greece and Rome. It became a sport in the late 17th and early 18th centuries in England. It is the sport which has been a part of the Summer Games since the inception of the modern Olympics in Athens in 1896 (men’s events). In that period, the competition was held at sea, but due to bad weather, the event was cancelled. Male rowers have competed since the 1900 Summer Olympics; it witnessed the participation of women in the 1976 Montreal Olympics.

The United States is the most successful nation with 89 medals in the sports at Carnival of Sports which consists of 33 gold, 32 silvers, and 24 bronze. The list is followed by East Germany with 33 gold, seven silvers, and eight bronze and Great Britain with 31 gold, 25 silvers, and 14 bronze. India is yet to win the middle in the sport at the event.

Six-time Olympians Sir Steve Redgrave (five golds, one bronze) and Elisabeta Oleniuc-Lipă (five golds, two silvers, one bronze) are widely hailed as the greatest Olympic male and female rowers of all time.

India In Rowing At Olympics

India’s first-ever participation was marked in the 2000 Sydney Olympics when Kasam Khan and Inderpal Singh secured their place in the Men’s Coxless Pairs. Since the Sydney Games, the Indian contingent has participated in every edition but failed to win a medal for the country. Arvind Singh and Arjun Lal Jat pair finished in 11th place in the Light Weight Men's Double Sculls event of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Balraj Panwar, who is the only Indian athlete to compete in the sport at the Paris Games, has the great opportunity to create history, winning a medal for the country in rowing.