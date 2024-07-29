Paris 2024 Olympics | Rohan Bopanna And N Balaji Crash Out; Indian Tennis Campaign Ends

Paris (France): The Indian duo of Rohan Bopanna and N Sriram Balaji faltered in their opening fixture of the Paris Olympics 2024 on Sunday with a loss against the French pair of Gael Monfils and Edouard Roger-Vasselin. The Indian pair suffered a loss by 5-7, 2-6 in the first round match and India’s participation in the Tennis at the Olympics also ended. The French duo wrapped the match inside an hour and 16 minutes and advanced into the next round.

The duo of Balaji and Bopanna did not make the best of the starts in the opening set of the match. They conceded an early break and went 2-4 down as a result. However, the Indian pair bounced back by breaking back the service of the opponent and made the scoreline 5-5. It seemed that the set would go into a tie-break but the French players broke the service of the Indian pair for the second time in the set and won it in 42 minutes.

The second set was even more lop-sided as Bopanna and Balaji dropped the serve early in the set. French pair of Gael Monfils and Edouard Roger-Vasselin capitalised on it and romped home.

Monfils, who holds the record of winning most matches by a France player in Grand Slam history, showcased his prowess in the match and played a top-notch game. Vasselin and Monfils will now lock horns against the winner of the fixture between Daniil Medvedev & Roman Safiullin and the German duo of Kevin Kraweitz and Tim Puetz.