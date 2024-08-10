ETV Bharat / sports

Paris 2024 Olympics | India Is Placed Below Pakistan In Medal Tally Despite More Medal Triumphs. Here’s Why

author img

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : 20 hours ago

India has won five bronze medals and a silver in the Paris 2024 Olympics so far. On the other hand, Pakistan has just one medal to their name. But, Pakistan is positioned better in the medal tally as compared to their arch-rivals. Know the reason behind this phenomenon.

Paris 2024 Olympics
Medals presented in Paris Olympics 2024 (AP)

Paris (France): Pakistan opened its account in the medal tally on Thursday courtesy of Arshad Nadeem who topped the podium in javelin’s throw with a distance of 92.87 meters and set an Olympic record. The Pakistani javelin thrower outclassed everyone including defending Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra.

India, on the other hand, has won five bronze and one silver medal in the ongoing edition so far. The country has won six medals in total while neighbouring Pakistan has won only a single medal which is a gold. Pakistan have less number of medals than India but still, they are placed ahead of India in the medal tally. Pakistan 58 India 69.

Why India is placed behind Pakistan

As a general practice according to International Olympic Committee norms, the countries with the most gold medals are prioritised in the Olympic rankings. If the two countries have won the same number of gold medals, then the country with the silver medal is preferred. If the countries have also won the same number of silver medals, then the issue boils down to the number of bronze medals. The country with the most bronze medals is preferred then in such matters.

How India can surpass Pakistan

Three Indian athletes are still in the fray and they still have an opportunity to get an Olympic gold medal. Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar will play in Round 4 of the women’s golf competition. Also, Reetika Hooda is yet to feature in the wrestling competition If either of the three athletes wins a gold for India, the country will climb up in medal tally above Pakistan as they will have more silver medals than India.

China and USA on 33 gold medals

The USA and China are in the top two places in the medal table with 111 and 83 medals respectively. But, interestingly both of them have won 33 gold medals each. With only the last day of the Paris Games to be played, it is going to be a tough competition between the two nations for the first position in the medal standings.

Paris (France): Pakistan opened its account in the medal tally on Thursday courtesy of Arshad Nadeem who topped the podium in javelin’s throw with a distance of 92.87 meters and set an Olympic record. The Pakistani javelin thrower outclassed everyone including defending Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra.

India, on the other hand, has won five bronze and one silver medal in the ongoing edition so far. The country has won six medals in total while neighbouring Pakistan has won only a single medal which is a gold. Pakistan have less number of medals than India but still, they are placed ahead of India in the medal tally. Pakistan 58 India 69.

Why India is placed behind Pakistan

As a general practice according to International Olympic Committee norms, the countries with the most gold medals are prioritised in the Olympic rankings. If the two countries have won the same number of gold medals, then the country with the silver medal is preferred. If the countries have also won the same number of silver medals, then the issue boils down to the number of bronze medals. The country with the most bronze medals is preferred then in such matters.

How India can surpass Pakistan

Three Indian athletes are still in the fray and they still have an opportunity to get an Olympic gold medal. Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar will play in Round 4 of the women’s golf competition. Also, Reetika Hooda is yet to feature in the wrestling competition If either of the three athletes wins a gold for India, the country will climb up in medal tally above Pakistan as they will have more silver medals than India.

China and USA on 33 gold medals

The USA and China are in the top two places in the medal table with 111 and 83 medals respectively. But, interestingly both of them have won 33 gold medals each. With only the last day of the Paris Games to be played, it is going to be a tough competition between the two nations for the first position in the medal standings.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

INDIA AT OLYMPICSINDIA MEDAL STANDINGSOLYMPICS 2024PARIS 2024 OLYMPICS

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained: How Female Sharks Make Babies Alone In Italy

Beyond the Plate: A Deep Dive Into Mangoes With Sopan Joshi

In Conversation with Manthan Somvanshi: Indie Singer and PhD Student Channels Heartbreak into Debut Song - WATCH

Mound-burial System Of Ahom Dynasty In Assam Included In UNESCO World Heritage List

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.