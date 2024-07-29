Paris 2024 Olympics | Ramita Jindal Falters In 10M Air Rifle Women’s Final: Finishes At Seventh Position

Paris (France): Ramita Jindal displayed a lackluster show in the 10m Air Rifle Women’s Final finishing at the penultimate position in the event. She was eliminated via a shoot-off as the French shooter fired a better shot than her at the decisive moment. When Indian shooter geared up to replicate compatriot Manu Bhaker’s feat by securing a podium finish in the 10m Air Rifle Women’s Final, no one would have expected a topsy-turvy journey. But, the Indian shooter went through a lots of ups and downs to tie the standings at the sixth position and eventually got knocked out from the medal event.

After first five shots, Ramita compiled a total of 52.5 points and was at the fourth position. Her solid start inspired a hope amongst the Indian fans that she will fetch medal but it was a downward spiral after that. In the second series, her form slumped and she was at the seventh position with a tall of 104. Ramita was now on brink of elimination but she carved a redemption in the next two shots climbing to the fifth position.

Next two shots saw her declining at the sixth position and she was now tied with the French shooter Oceanne Muller. The shooter who was in medal contention at the start was now struggling to save her place in the final. Muller fired a shot of 10.8 in the shoot-off while Ramita fired a 10.5. It was just a difference of 0.3 but the overall performance form the Indian shooter was poor in the last stages and she failed to live up to the expectations of the Indian fans.