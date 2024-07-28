Paris 2024 Olympics | Ramita Jindal Enters Final Of 10m Air Rifle Event; Elavenil Exits In Qualification

Paris (France): Both the shooters got off to a solid start in the first series but Ramita failed to continue the momentum and went off the target on a few occasions in the later stages of the first series. Elavenil produced a consistent display as she maintained her composure throughout the first series. Ramita was at the 22nd position with a score of 104.3 while Elavenil was at the fourth spot with a total of 105.8 by the end of the first series.

Ramita bounced back in the second series by amassing a total of 106 and she climbed to the eight position with a total of 210. Elavenil was just an unstoppable force in the second series as well amassing 106.1 points and her total shot up to 211.9. In the next series, Ramita managed to amass a total of 104.9 in the Series 3 and slipped two places as a result. Elavenil finished the series with a score of 104.4 but slipped to third place.

The next set of events took a twist and Ramita bounced back in the rest of the proceedings. Elavenil who was going strong earlier faltered in the later stages of the event. She managed to hit only one score of more than 10.5 in her last five shots. Also, her last series witnessed her lowest total as she racked up a score of 103.8. Ramita's scores of 105.3, 105.3 and 105.7.