Paris 2024 Olympics | PV Sindhu Thrashes Abdul Razzaq Of Maldives In Group Stage Fixture

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Jul 28, 2024, 1:36 PM IST

Indian star shuttler PV Sindhu defeated her opponent from Maldives Abdul Razzaq in two straight sets and registered an easy win. She clocked a win by 21-9, 21-6 and the match was wrapped in a quick time. Sindhu is one of the medal contenders for India and she will be aiming to get a medal in the Paris Games.

File Photo: PV Sindhu (IANS)

France (Paris): PV Sindhu ensured a bright start for India on the second day of the Paris Olympics as she registered an easy win over her Maldivian opponent Fathimath Abdul Razzaq in two straight sets. Razzaq was no match to the Indian shuttler and lost the match in a span of 29 minutes. The gulf of the class between both the players was on display as Two-time Olympic medallist Indian shuttler PV Sindhu won the fixture without breaking a sweat. The Indian shuttler will take on world No. 75 Kristin Kuuba of Estonia in her second group fixture on Wednesday.

World number-13 PV Sindhu of India started slowly in the first set and provided many easy chances to the opponent. At the beginning of the set, the score was tied at 3-3. But after that Sindhu did not give any chance to the Maldivian player and took a significant lead of 7 points with a score of 11-4 till the mid break. After the break, Sindhu continued to play brilliantly and won the first set 21-9.

India's top shuttler PV Sindhu continued her great run in the second set as well. Maldives' Abdul Razzaq, ranked 99th in the world rankings, had no answer to Sindhu's bullet speed smashes. Sindhu won the second set 21-6 performing brilliantly throughout the game except for a few mistakes.

More to follow...

