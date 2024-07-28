ETV Bharat / sports

Paris 2024 Olympics | Preeti Pawar Advances Into Round of 16 Defeating Vietnam's Vo Thi Kim Anh

Indian pugilist Preeti Pawar ended the opening day of the Paris Olympics on a positive note for India as she won her bout in the women’s 54kg against Vo Thi Kim Anh of Vietnam. She defeated her Vietnamese opponent by 5-0 in her bout as a result of showcasing a dominant display in the last two rounds of the fixture.

Preeti Pawar advanced into round of 16 in the Paris Olympics. (AP)

Paris (France): India’s Preeti Pawar started her Olympic campaign in Paris with a solid win over Vo Thi Kim Anh of Vietnam at the North Paris Arena on Saturday. The 20-year-old boxer started slow and the first round went in the favour of the six-time Vietnamese national champions a result. The Indian boxer landed some solid blows in the final minutes of the first round but they weren’t good enough to tilt the result in her favour. The split decision went in the favour of Vo Thi Kim Anh at the end of the first round.

Preeti landed some solid punches and devastating hooks in the second round to get the result in her favour and the battle was going neck to neck as both the players were giving their best. In the third round, she went into attacking mode and pushed the Vietnamese opponent on the backfoot right from the start. Anh went into defense but Preeti connected some punches to emerge triumphant in the end by unanimous decision.

Preeti, who secured a quota in the Paris Games last year by winning a bronze medal at the Asian Games started her Olympic journey with a win. She will be now up against second seed and World Championship silver medalist Marcela Yeni Arias of Colombia in the round of 16 fixture.

A total of six Indian boxers are competing in the Paris Games and Nikhat Zareen will resume her campaign with the round of 32 bout against Maxi Kloetzer of Germany on Sunday.

TAGGED:

