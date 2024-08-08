Paris 2024 Olympics: PM Modi, President Murmu Congratulate Indian Men's Hockey Team For Winning Bronze

Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the Indian men's hockey team for securing the bronze medal at the ongoing Paris Olympics on Thursday.

A couple of goals from skipper Harmanpreet Singh and PR Sreejesh's effortless saves secured a bronze medal for India at the Paris Olympics with a 2-1 win over Spain at the Yves du Manoir Stadium.

Notably, India won consecutive bronze hockey medals for the first time in 52 years since the 1972 and 1968 Games.

PM Modi took to his official X account and said that "The feat will always be cherished for generations to come." He appreciated the team's "immense grit and resilience" and said their success is a triumph of "skill, perseverance and team spirit."

"A feat that will be cherished for generations to come! The Indian Hockey team shines bright at the Olympics, bringing home the Bronze Medal! This is even more special because it is their second consecutive Medal at the Olympics. Their success is a triumph of skill, perseverance and team spirit. They showed immense grit and resilience. Congratulations to the players. Every Indian has an emotional connection with Hockey and this accomplishment will make the sport even more popular among the youth of our nation," PM Modi wrote on X.

President Droupadi Murmu has also shared a beautiful message to congratulate the Indian men's hockey team. "Heartiest congratulations to our Hockey Team for securing the bronze medal at the Paris Olympics! It is after over five decades that India has won bronze medals in back-to-back Olympic Games. The team deserves the highest praise for the resurgence of Indian Hockey. They have made India proud. The consistency, skills, cohesion and fighting spirit shown by this team will inspire our youth. Well done, Indian hockey team," wrote Murmi on her X handle.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah congratulated the Indian men's hockey team for winning the bronze medal, saying the power-packed performance and impeccable sportsmanship will ignite a new zest for the sport.

"What a splendid show of mettle! Many congratulations to our men's hockey team on winning the bronze medal at the #ParisOlympics2024. Your power-packed performance and impeccable sportsmanship will ignite a new zest for the sport. Your achievement has raised the pride of the Tiranga," Shah wrote on X.