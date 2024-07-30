ETV Bharat / sports

Paris 2024 Olympics | PM Modi and President Murmu Showers Praise On Manu Bhaker, Sarabjot For Bronze Triumph

New Delhi: Manu Bhaker is drawing a lot of praise from the Indian sports fans for her incredible achievement of winning two bronze medals in the Paris 2024 Olympics. Her brilliance also impressed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and he took to ‘X’ to hail the Indian shooter for her precision. PM Modi as well as President Draupadi Murmu appreciated the shooter for her podium finish. Also, Manu became the first Indian athlete in the post-independence era to win multiple medals in a single edition.

Bhaker teamed up With Sarabjot Singh in the 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team bronze medal in the ongoing edition. The duo were calm throughout the fixture and beat Korean pair of Lee Wonoho and Oh Yeh Jin by 16-10 at Chateauroux's shooting range. Bhaker had won a bronze in the 10m Air Pistol Women Event earlier in the competition.

PM Modi congratulated shooters for making the country proud.

"Our shooters continue to make us proud! Congratulations to @realmanubhaker and Sarabjot Singh for winning the Bronze medal in the 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team event at the #Olympics. Both of them have shown great skills and teamwork. India is incredibly delighted," PM Modi wrote on 'X'.

"For Manu, this is her second consecutive Olympic medal, showcasing her consistent excellence and dedication. #Cheer4Bharat."