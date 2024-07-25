ETV Bharat / sports

Paris 2024 Olympics Opening Ceremony: All You Need To Know

he Olympic rings are set up at Trocadero plaza that overlooks the Eiffel Tower ( AP )

Paris (France): The Paris Olympics opening ceremony is scheduled to be a magnificent event, set to take place on the iconic Seine River on July 26. The river flows through the French capital and into the English Channel. This will be the first time in history that an opening ceremony is held outside a stadium, honouring the City of Light and the waterway that runs through it.

Many influential political figures and thousands of performers will pull out all the stops to mark the start of the 2024 Summer Games in Paris. Veteran paddler Achanta Sharath Kamal and shuttler PV Sindhu will be the flag bearers for India.

First Time In Olympic Games Opening Ceremony

1. First-ever opening ceremony to take place outside a stadium.

2. A ceremony with admission for many spectators

3. A Ceremony on the River

4. A Ceremony for the People

5. A Ceremony Designed for and by Athletes

The ceremony in a few figures

94 Boats: The parade fleet along the Seine for the first Opening Ceremony in the history of the Games will consist of approximately 94 boats. The Parade route is six kilometres long. There will be 10,500 athletes representing 206 National Olympic Committees (NOCs).

Time of opening ceremony

The ceremony starts at 11:00 pm IST and is expected to last more than three hours.

Location

The parade starts at the Austerlitz Bridge near the Jardin des Plantes and goes along the Seine from east to west. Athletes on the boats will see several Olympic venues including La Concorde Urban Park, Invalides, and the Grand Palais. The parade ends at the Iena Bridge, which connects the Eiffel Tower to the Trocadéro district. The ceremony’s finale is at the Trocadéro, where French President Emmanuel Macron will deliver opening remarks.

The route of the Parade

The parade route along the Seine offers a visual exploration of Parisian history and architecture. Starting at the Austerlitz Bridge near the Jardin des Plantes and ending opposite the Trocadero, it passes under historical bridges and landmarks like Notre Dame and the Louvre. The athletes, organised by their national teams aboard boats, will arrive across from the Eiffel Tower, where the formal announcement of the Paris 2024 Games will take place.

