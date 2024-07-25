Paris 2024 Olympics Opening Ceremony: All You Need To Know

Paris (France): The Paris Olympics opening ceremony is scheduled to be a magnificent event, set to take place on the iconic Seine River on July 26. The river flows through the French capital and into the English Channel. This will be the first time in history that an opening ceremony is held outside a stadium, honouring the City of Light and the waterway that runs through it.
Many influential political figures and thousands of performers will pull out all the stops to mark the start of the 2024 Summer Games in Paris. Veteran paddler Achanta Sharath Kamal and shuttler PV Sindhu will be the flag bearers for India.
First Time In Olympic Games Opening Ceremony
1. First-ever opening ceremony to take place outside a stadium.
2. A ceremony with admission for many spectators
3. A Ceremony on the River
4. A Ceremony for the People
5. A Ceremony Designed for and by Athletes
The ceremony in a few figures
94 Boats: The parade fleet along the Seine for the first Opening Ceremony in the history of the Games will consist of approximately 94 boats. The Parade route is six kilometres long. There will be 10,500 athletes representing 206 National Olympic Committees (NOCs).
Time of opening ceremony
The ceremony starts at 11:00 pm IST and is expected to last more than three hours.
Location
The parade starts at the Austerlitz Bridge near the Jardin des Plantes and goes along the Seine from east to west. Athletes on the boats will see several Olympic venues including La Concorde Urban Park, Invalides, and the Grand Palais. The parade ends at the Iena Bridge, which connects the Eiffel Tower to the Trocadéro district. The ceremony’s finale is at the Trocadéro, where French President Emmanuel Macron will deliver opening remarks.
The route of the Parade
The parade route along the Seine offers a visual exploration of Parisian history and architecture. Starting at the Austerlitz Bridge near the Jardin des Plantes and ending opposite the Trocadero, it passes under historical bridges and landmarks like Notre Dame and the Louvre. The athletes, organised by their national teams aboard boats, will arrive across from the Eiffel Tower, where the formal announcement of the Paris 2024 Games will take place.
Olympic torch bearer
Hip hop legend Snoop Dogg will be the Olympic torch bearer and carry the flame on its final leg around the Parisian suburb of Saint-Denis.
How many athletes will take part?
Approximately 94 boats carrying around 10,500 athletes will float along the Seine River during the parade. The larger of the 206 National Olympic Committees (NOCs) represented in the parade will have boats to themselves, while the smaller ones will share boats.
Tickets to watch the opening ceremony
The 2024 Paris Olympics will have the first Opening Ceremony where most spectators can watch the parade for free. Estimated, there were 2,22,000 free tickets available to watch the parade from the upper banks of the Seine, in addition to 104,000 paid tickets on the lower quays. Those in Paris who could not get tickets will be able to watch the Opening Ceremony on 80 giant screens set up throughout the city.
What will the athletes be wearing?
Artists will not be the only ones showing their style at the Opening Ceremony. With a line-up of luxury brands designing athlete uniforms, expect the Olympians to shine as well.
Indian athletes will be dressed in kurta bandi sets for men and matching sarees for women, designed by Tarun Tahiliani with traditional ikat-inspired prints and Banarasi brocade.
Celine Dion & Lady Gaga Will Perform At The Olympics Opening Ceremony
Canadian singer Celine Dion and US pop star Lady Gaga are likely to perform Édith Piaf’s classic “La Vie en Rose” at the Olympics‘ opening ceremony. Other rumoured performers include Dua Lipa and Ariana Grande.
Topics of Paris Olympics 2024
Paris 2024’s presentation covered a wide range of topics, including their commitments to gender equality, sustainability and legacy, while also highlighting the Opening Ceremony. Embodying the Paris 2024 slogan “Games Wide Open”, it will be staged in the heart of the city in what will be a spectacular event showcasing the creativity and culture of the host nation.