Paris 2024 Olympics | Novak Djokovic Wins His First-Ever Gold In Olympics; Becomes Oldest Player To Win Men's Singles Gold

Paris (France): Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic won his first gold medal in the Olympics beating another elite tennis player in the form of Carlos Alcaraz. He won 7-6, 7-6 in a match that lasted for two hours and 50 minutes. The Serb added the missing accolade of winning an Olympic gold to his glittering resume with the victory. Djokovic's impressive career includes the most weeks spent in the No.1 position in the rankings by any man or woman. He had also won an Olympic medal in the 2008 edition but it was a bronze. The 37-year-old showed that it was not enough for him and he wanted to achieve something bigger at the biggest sporting spectacle across the globe.

Djokovic's impressive title run in the competition included a triumph against Spanish maestro Rafael Nadal. The emotions were running high after the match and Djokovic was in tears after winning his first gold in the Olympics. The Serb has already 24 majors on his name and he became the fifth player to win the 'Golden Slam' - all four Grand Slams and an Olympic title after Rafael Nadal, Serena Williams, Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf.

The victory now solidifies Djokovic's domination in the sport as he added an Olympic gold to his illustrious tally of 24 Grand Slam titles. Also, Djokovic became the oldest gold medalist in the sport of tennis since 1908.