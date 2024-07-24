Paris 2024 Olympics: Nita Ambani Re-Elected Unanimously As IOC Member

Paris (France:): The International Olympic Committee (IOC) on Wednesday announced that Nita Ambani has been re-elected unanimously as the IOC member from India at the 142nd IOC session in Paris that is currently underway.

Ambani won unanimously with 100% of the vote. Speaking after her re-election, Nita Ambani in a statement issued here said "I am deeply honoured to be re-elected as a member of the International Olympic Committee. I would like to thank President (Thomas) Bach and all my colleagues in the IOC for their faith and trust in me."

"This re-election is not just a personal milestone but also a recognition of India's growing influence in the global sporting arena. I share this moment of joy and pride with every Indian and look forward to continuing our efforts to strengthen the Olympic Movement in India and around the world," added Ambani, who is the Founder and Chairperson of the Reliance Foundation.

Ambani was first appointed to join the prestigious body in 2016, at the Rio de Janeiro Olympic Games. Since then, as India’s first woman to join the IOC, she has already made great efforts for the association, whilst also championing India’s sporting ambitions and Olympic vision. This includes hosting the first IOC session in Mumbai for over 40 years, in October 2023, which was hailed as showcasing the new, ambitious India to the world.

As part of a long-term partnership with the Indian Olympic Association (IOA), Reliance Foundation is opening the first-ever India House at the Paris Olympics 2024. India House will be a "home away from home" for athletes, a place to celebrate wins, and share India’s Olympic journey with the world. It demonstrates India’s ambitions to become a dominant force in global sports, fostering greater success at the Olympics and charting a course towards hosting the Games in the future.