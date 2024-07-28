Paris 2024 Olympics: Nikhat Zareen Enters Pre-quarterfinals, Beats Germany's Maxi Karina Kloetzer By 5-0

Paris (France): Two-time world champion Nikhat Zareen powered into the women's 50kg Olympics' pre-quarterfinals with a hard-fought victory over Germany's Maxi Karina Kloetzer here on Sunday.

The 28-year-old, who is unseeded, prevailed by a 5-0 unanimous decision win against the German in a rather messy round of 32 contest at the North Paris arena here. Zareen will take on top-seeded Asian Games and reigning flyweight world champion Wu Yu of China, who received a first-round bye, on Thursday.

Zareen, who was making her Olympic debut did not have a very best start as her German opponent closed in on her with an aggressive attacking. But, the Indian pugilist made her way into the center of the ring and landed some blows on her opponents. Zareen had an height advantage but Kloetzer used her jab effectively and won the first round via a split 3-2 verdict.

The 28-year-old Indian boxer found her rhythm in the second round and landed some lethal hook and also showed her tactical prowess. Both the boxers were trying to impress the judges but Zareen looked superior. Kloezer was docked a point for keeping her head down in the bout but the Indian boxer lost that advantage soon as she was penalised for holding a few second later.

The Indian pugilist then never looked back and landed accurate blows while her opponent looked tired. Thus, she emerged triumphant in the end securing a spot in the pre-quarterfinals.