Paris 2024 Olympics | India-Pakistan Rivalry In Javelin Is Possible If…; Neeraj Chopra Makes Bold Claim

Paris (France): Neeraj Chopra provided a sigh of relief to the Indian sports fans in an otherwise disappointing Olympics for the Indian contingent when he won a silver in the men’s javelin throw. Before the start of his event, India had won only bronze medals, but Neeraj ensured that the country will get its first silver medal in the ongoing edition. Speaking after the event, he also predicted that the spectators can enjoy India-Pakistan rivalry in javelin similar to cricket in future if more and more competitions of the sport will be played.

Neeraj also stated that currently there is too much gap in the global competitions citing the example of Olympics and World Championships.

"Yes, this is possible if javelin tournaments happen more often, like cricket. The Olympics come in 4 years and the world championship in 2 years. So we have very less competitions in javelin. If we play more competitions, then people will watch us more, just like in the Diamond League. If we play those competitions together, then people will follow more,” Neeraj said while speaking to JioCinema.

Neeraj registered a throw of 89.45 meters in the final registering his season best but Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem topped the podium with a giant throw of 92.97 meters setting an Olympic record.

Also, there was a discussion in the sports fraternity before the Olympics on whether Neeraj will breach the illustrious 90-meter mark. Reflecting on the 90-meter milestone, Neeraj expressed confidence that he will breach the 90-meter mark soon.

“I have been aiming to breach the 90-meter mark for a long time. I feel that I will break the mark soon. Due to some technical elements and injury I was not able to reach the maximum limit. There will be an improvement of 3-4 meters if the throw is right,” he added.