Paris 2024 Olympics: Celebrations Erupt In Hometowns Of Manu Bhaker, Sarabjot Singh After They Clinch Bronze

Chandigarh: On the fourth day of the Paris Olympics, Haryana's Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh won the bronze medal in the 10 meter air pistol mixed team event. With the victory, Manu Bhaker has created histor as she became the first Indian shooter to win two medals in an Olympic edition. Earlier, Manu Bhaker had won the bronze medal in the 10 meter air pistol women's single event. Now, she has won the bronze medal in mixed event with Sarabjot Singh of Haryana.

Manu Bhaker's Family Celebrates

Shooter Manu Bhaker's parents celebrated her victory in Faridabad after their daughter won two Olympic medals at the ongoing Games in Paris.

Manu Bhaker's father's reaction

Manu Bhaker's father Ramkishan Bhaker said "This is a huge achievement. I thank the people of the whole country for showering so much love and affection on her. The coordination between Manu and Jaspal (Rana) is very good. Ever since Manu has started training with Jaspal (Rana) again, her confidence has increased."

Sarabjot Singh father's reaction

Sarabjot Singh's father also expressed happiness on his son's achievement. Sarabjot's father Jitendra Singh said, "Manu Bhaker and my son have won the bronze medal. Hearty congratulations to Manu Bhaker and her family. We are very happy. First of all, I will go to the Gurudwara and pay my obeisance. There will be celebrations in our village."

Haryana CM Naib Saini congratulates athletes

Haryana Chief Minister Naib Saini also expressed happiness over the historic performance of Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh. He wrote on social media, "A proud moment for Haryanvis once again. Hearty congratulations and best wishes to Haryana's daughter Manu Bhaker and son Sarabjit Singh for winning bronze medal in the mixed team event of 10 meter air pistol in Paris Olympic Games. This historic achievement of yours has made every Haryanvi and countryman proud. Infinite best wishes for the upcoming matches."