Paris 2024 Olympics: Double Delight For Manu In Shooting, Bags Bronze In 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team Event With Sarabjot; First Indian Pair To Win Medal

Paris (France): India’s ace shooters Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh became the first-ever pair to win a medal for India in the 10m Air Pistol mixed team event at the ongoing Paris Olympics 2024 on Tuesday. The duo defeated the Korean pair of Lee Wonho and Oh Ye Jin to claim the bronze medal for India. The Indian duo of Manu and Sarabjit dominated the contest from the start and beat the Korean pair by the margin of 16-10 in the final eventually.

Manu continued her scintillating form from 10m Air Pistol individual event and shown immaculate precision throughout the proceedings. The Korean duo shot 20.5 in the first set and gained two points. Indian trailed by 0-2 but they made a comeback after that in a stunning fashion winning five sets on trot. Manu and Sarabjot amassed scores of 21.2, 20.8, 20.7, 20.1. It was then a see-saw battle in the next four sets with each team winning two sets.

India were now leading by 12-6 and Korean team tried to make their way back into the contest at the back end but it was a long distance for them to cover. Their efforts in the end went in vain as Indians won the 13th set with Manu firing 9.4 while Sarabjot registering a score of 10.2. It was a day of double delight for Manu Bhaker as she won her second medal in a single Olympic edition and became the first Indian to do so.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also congratulated Manu and Sarabjot for their incredible effort of winning the medal for the country.

"Our shooters continue to make us proud! Congratulations to @realmanubhaker and Sarabjot Singh for winning the Bronze medal in the 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team event at the #Olympics. Both of them have shown great skills and teamwork. India is incredibly delighted," said PM Modi.

PM Modi heaped praises for the 22-year-old Manu Bhaker for winning another medal in the tournament. Manu Bhaker now has two Olympic medals to her name in the same competition and became the first Indian to do so.

"For Manu, this is her second consecutive Olympic medal, showcasing her consistent excellence and dedication," he added.

Meanwhile, Modi had dialed and had a two minute long chat with her over the phone call Manu after her 10m Air Pistol Individual Event triumph. ""In the Tokyo Olympics, the equipment failure cost you the medal, but you overcame everything and I am very confident that you will do better going forward because this win will motivate you and boost your confidence and it will benefit the country," said PM Modi.