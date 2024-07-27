Paris Olympics: Manu Bhaker Qualifies For 10m Air Pistol Women Individual Finals, Rythym Sangwan Eliminated

Paris (France): India's ace shooter Manu Bhaker has qualified for the 10m Air Pistol women's individual event finals of the ongoing Paris Olympics 2024 here on Saturday. She finished in third place in the qualification event with 580 points and 27 bullseyes. With this exceptional outing, she became the first Indian women to qualify for the individual final of the shooting in Summer Games after 20 years.

Manu Bhaker collected 97, 97, 98, 96, 96 and 96 in his six series. Her performance in the first three series propelled her to the top two, and then she continued the momentum to finish at the third spot. Her 27 bullseyes were the most by any shooter in the qualification round of the ongoing women's 10m air pistol event of the Summer Games 2024.

The Haryana shooter made a brilliant start, achieving fourth spot at the Series 1 end with a total of 97 points. Bhaker got a 97 in the second series too and remained in fourth. But Bhaker came back in the top two after an exceptional 98 in her third series. Bhaker got an 8 in the fifth series, her first bad shot in an otherwise excellent qualification, but she still remained in the mix and eventually made the final.

Another India shooter Rhythm Sangwan got the perfect start, scoring 97 in the first series. However, she couldn't hold on to the momentum and managed to collect only 92 points in the second series. She eventually finished in the 15th spot with 573 points and 14 bullseyes, finishing at 15th place. She racked up 97, 92, 97, 96, 95, and 96 points in all six series. As a result, she failed to qualify for the finals.

Hungary's Major Veronika topped the table with 582 points and 22 bullseyes while South Korea's Oh Ye Jin finished second in the list, amassing equal points with the former, but had scored two fewer bullseyes.

The women's 10m air pistol final will be played at 3:30 pm IST on July 28.