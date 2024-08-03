ETV Bharat / sports

Paris 2024 Olympics: Manu Bhaker Misses Out On Hat-trick, Finishes Fourth In Women's 25m Pistol Event

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : 22 hours ago

Updated : 22 hours ago

India's ace shooter Manu Bhaker missed out on medal hat-trick after finishing fourth in the women's 25m pistol individual event at the ongoing Paris Olympics 2024 here on Saturday.

Paris (France): India's ace shooter Manu Bhaker missed out on a medal hat-trick after finishing fourth in the women's 25m pistol individual event at the ongoing Paris Olympics 2024 here on Saturday.

However, Manu Bhaker still holds the record of reaching three finals in the Individual event of shooting in one edition of the single Olympic event. With this defeat, she ended her campaign with Olympic bronze medals in Paris Olympics. Manu Bhaker has already won medals in 10-meter Pistol Individual and Mixed Team Events.

The 22-year-old finished the first stage with 10 points scoring 2 in the first series, 4 in the second series, and 4 in the third series. She then improved her performance in the next few heats claiming three points in the fourth series, all possible five in the fifth, two in the sixth, four in the seventh, three in the eighth and three in the ninth. In total, she amassed 28 points in the final.

If she somehow managed to hit one more shot in the ninth series, she would have assured the bronze and competed for the silver as well.

Korean Yang Jiin became the champion after scoring the most, finishing third with 37 hits, +3 points in the shootout, two more than France's Jedrejewski Camille, who finished second and won the silver medal. Hungary's Major Veronica clinched the bronze medal, finishing third with 31 points.

Last Updated : 22 hours ago

TAGGED:

MANU BHAKERINDIA AT THE OLYMPICSINDIA MEDAL TALLYOLYMPICS 2024PARIS 2024 OLYMPICS

