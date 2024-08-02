Paris 2024 Olympics | Manu Bhaker Creates Opportunity To Earn Third Medal: Advances Into Final Of Women's 25M Pistol Individual Event

Paris (France): Indian shooter Manu Bhaker continued her stellar form in the 25m Pistol Women’s Qualification event by finishing in second place in the event with a total of 590. She will now have a chance to win her third Olympic medal in the ongoing edition. Compatriot Esha Singh failed to advance into the final as she managed to muster a total of only 581.

Manu racked up 294 in the precision stage while amassing a total of 296 in the rapid. Her compatriot Esha did well when she managed to muster 291 in the precision round but her performance of 290 in the rapid led to her not getting into the final of the event. In her 590, Manu hit 24 inners. Major Veronika of Hungary finished at the top with a total of 592 and 27 inners.

Esha was at third place after the precision but she faltered in the rapid. Manu kept her composure intact and with an astonishing performance managed to conclude the event at the third position. So far, the Paris 2024 Olympics has turned out to be the best edition in shooting for India as they have bagged three medals so far. Manu has won medals in the 10m Air Pistol Individual Event and the 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team Event already and a medal in the 25m will ensure the third medal her in the Paris Games.

Manu will play the final on Saturday from 1 PM IST and it will be the third opportunity for her to bag a medal in the Paris Games.