ETV Bharat / sports

Paris 2024 Olympics | Manu Bhaker Creates Opportunity To Earn Third Medal: Advances Into Final Of Women's 25M Pistol Individual Event

author img

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : Aug 2, 2024, 5:46 PM IST

Updated : Aug 2, 2024, 6:34 PM IST

Indian shooter Manu Bhaker continued her scintillating form in the 25M Pistol Women’s Qualification event and advanced into the final by finishing second with a total of 590. Another Indian competitor in the event, Esha Singh finished at the 18th place with a total of 581.

Paris 2024 Olympics
File Photo: Manu Bhaker (AP)

Paris (France): Indian shooter Manu Bhaker continued her stellar form in the 25m Pistol Women’s Qualification event by finishing in second place in the event with a total of 590. She will now have a chance to win her third Olympic medal in the ongoing edition. Compatriot Esha Singh failed to advance into the final as she managed to muster a total of only 581.

Manu racked up 294 in the precision stage while amassing a total of 296 in the rapid. Her compatriot Esha did well when she managed to muster 291 in the precision round but her performance of 290 in the rapid led to her not getting into the final of the event. In her 590, Manu hit 24 inners. Major Veronika of Hungary finished at the top with a total of 592 and 27 inners.

Esha was at third place after the precision but she faltered in the rapid. Manu kept her composure intact and with an astonishing performance managed to conclude the event at the third position. So far, the Paris 2024 Olympics has turned out to be the best edition in shooting for India as they have bagged three medals so far. Manu has won medals in the 10m Air Pistol Individual Event and the 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team Event already and a medal in the 25m will ensure the third medal her in the Paris Games.

Manu will play the final on Saturday from 1 PM IST and it will be the third opportunity for her to bag a medal in the Paris Games.

Paris (France): Indian shooter Manu Bhaker continued her stellar form in the 25m Pistol Women’s Qualification event by finishing in second place in the event with a total of 590. She will now have a chance to win her third Olympic medal in the ongoing edition. Compatriot Esha Singh failed to advance into the final as she managed to muster a total of only 581.

Manu racked up 294 in the precision stage while amassing a total of 296 in the rapid. Her compatriot Esha did well when she managed to muster 291 in the precision round but her performance of 290 in the rapid led to her not getting into the final of the event. In her 590, Manu hit 24 inners. Major Veronika of Hungary finished at the top with a total of 592 and 27 inners.

Esha was at third place after the precision but she faltered in the rapid. Manu kept her composure intact and with an astonishing performance managed to conclude the event at the third position. So far, the Paris 2024 Olympics has turned out to be the best edition in shooting for India as they have bagged three medals so far. Manu has won medals in the 10m Air Pistol Individual Event and the 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team Event already and a medal in the 25m will ensure the third medal her in the Paris Games.

Manu will play the final on Saturday from 1 PM IST and it will be the third opportunity for her to bag a medal in the Paris Games.

Last Updated : Aug 2, 2024, 6:34 PM IST

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

MANU BHAKERESHA SINGHINDIA AT OLYMPICSOLYMPICS 2024PARIS 2024 OLYMPICS

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained: How Female Sharks Make Babies Alone In Italy

Beyond the Plate: A Deep Dive Into Mangoes With Sopan Joshi

In Conversation with Manthan Somvanshi: Indie Singer and PhD Student Channels Heartbreak into Debut Song - WATCH

Mound-burial System Of Ahom Dynasty In Assam Included In UNESCO World Heritage List

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.