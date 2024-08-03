Paris 2024 Olympics: Will Manu Bhaker Win First Gold Medal For India

Paris (France): Indian shooter Manu Bhaker has become a sensation winning two bronze medals both, individually and in team events in her second Olympic Games. The 22-year-old, who couldn't compete in the Tokyo Games because of the equipment malfunction, seems to be in her prime form as she has made her country proud twice and is in contention to win an unparalleled third out of all three possible medals.

Manu Bhaker will be vying for the third medal at the ongoing Paris Olympics 2024 here on Saturday. She will compete in the 25m Pistol individual event that will start from 1:00 PM IST. This would be her third consecutive final at the Paris Games and would be eyeing to clinch the third medal in a row. If she strikes gold, Manu Bhaker will become the first Indian to claim three medals in a single edition of the Olympic Games. Manu Bhaker has already won medals in 10-meter Pistol Individual and Mixed Team Events.

The 22-year-old shooter secured her berth in the final after finishing second place in the qualification round on Friday. Another Indian shooter Esha Singh failed to live up to the expectations as she finished 13th place. Manu amassed 294 points in the precision round and collected a total of 296 in the rapid stage with the help of 24 inner 10 rings.

Manu Bhaker will face the challenge from Hungary's Major Veronika, Iran's Rostamiyan Haniyeh, Vietnam's Teinh Thu Vinh, USA's Ablen Katelyn Morgan, Yang Jiin of Korea, Zhao Nan of China and Jedrejewski Camille in the summit round.