Paris 2024 Olympics: Boxer Lovlina Borgohain Advances To Quarterfinals With 5-0 Win Over Norway's Sunniva Hafstad

Paris (France): India's ace boxer Lovlina Borgohain has qualified for the quarterfinals after registering a remarkable victory over Norway's Sunniva Hafstad in the women's 75kg round of 16 match of the ongoing Paris Olympics 2024 at the Paris Olympics 2024 here on Wednesday.

Lovlina prevailed 5-0 in the contest and is just one victory away from winning one more Olympic medal to add to her bronze in Tokyo. However, her path to the final won't be easy as she will be up against top-seeded Chinese Li Qian in the quarterfinal on August 4. A win in the fixture would assure her at least a bronze in the French capital.

Lovlina's rival in the match, Sunniv tried to engage into a slugfest with her opponent but the Indian pugilist kept her composure and landed clean blows on her opponent. Sunniv tried clinching the Indian boxer but Lovlina was good enough to land punches with precision.

The 26-year-old has been handed a tough draw in the competition but she has shown her ability to rise on the occasion considering her past performances. Her opponent in the next fixture, Qian is a silver medalist from the Tokyo Games in the middle-weight (75 Kg) division. She has also won a bronze in the 2016 Rio Games and a gold medal in the 2022 Asian Games.

The other Indian boxers remaining in the fray are Nikhat Zareen (women's 50 Kg) and Nishant Dev (men's 71 Kg) and they will be eyeing a medal in the Olympics.