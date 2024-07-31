ETV Bharat / sports

Paris 2024 Olympics: Boxer Lovlina Borgohain Advances To Quarterfinals With 5-0 Win Over Norway's Sunniva Hafstad

author img

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : 16 hours ago

Updated : 15 hours ago

India's ace boxer Lovlina  Borgohain has qualified for the quarterfinals after registering a remarkable victory over Sunniva Hafstad in the round of 16 match in the women's 75kg of the ongoing Paris Olympics 2024 at the Paris Olympics 2024 here on Wednesday.

India's ace boxer Lovalina  Borgohain has qualified for the quarterfinals after registering a remarkable victory over Sunniva Hafstad in the round of 16 match of the ongoing Paris Olympics 2024 at the Paris Olympics 2024 here on Wednesday.
Norway's Sunniva Hofstad (in red) fights against India's Lovlina Borgohain in the women's 75kg preliminaries round of 16 (AFP)

Paris (France): India's ace boxer Lovlina Borgohain has qualified for the quarterfinals after registering a remarkable victory over Norway's Sunniva Hafstad in the women's 75kg round of 16 match of the ongoing Paris Olympics 2024 at the Paris Olympics 2024 here on Wednesday.

Lovlina prevailed 5-0 in the contest and is just one victory away from winning one more Olympic medal to add to her bronze in Tokyo. However, her path to the final won't be easy as she will be up against top-seeded Chinese Li Qian in the quarterfinal on August 4. A win in the fixture would assure her at least a bronze in the French capital.

Lovlina's rival in the match, Sunniv tried to engage into a slugfest with her opponent but the Indian pugilist kept her composure and landed clean blows on her opponent. Sunniv tried clinching the Indian boxer but Lovlina was good enough to land punches with precision.

The 26-year-old has been handed a tough draw in the competition but she has shown her ability to rise on the occasion considering her past performances. Her opponent in the next fixture, Qian is a silver medalist from the Tokyo Games in the middle-weight (75 Kg) division. She has also won a bronze in the 2016 Rio Games and a gold medal in the 2022 Asian Games.

The other Indian boxers remaining in the fray are Nikhat Zareen (women's 50 Kg) and Nishant Dev (men's 71 Kg) and they will be eyeing a medal in the Olympics.

Paris (France): India's ace boxer Lovlina Borgohain has qualified for the quarterfinals after registering a remarkable victory over Norway's Sunniva Hafstad in the women's 75kg round of 16 match of the ongoing Paris Olympics 2024 at the Paris Olympics 2024 here on Wednesday.

Lovlina prevailed 5-0 in the contest and is just one victory away from winning one more Olympic medal to add to her bronze in Tokyo. However, her path to the final won't be easy as she will be up against top-seeded Chinese Li Qian in the quarterfinal on August 4. A win in the fixture would assure her at least a bronze in the French capital.

Lovlina's rival in the match, Sunniv tried to engage into a slugfest with her opponent but the Indian pugilist kept her composure and landed clean blows on her opponent. Sunniv tried clinching the Indian boxer but Lovlina was good enough to land punches with precision.

The 26-year-old has been handed a tough draw in the competition but she has shown her ability to rise on the occasion considering her past performances. Her opponent in the next fixture, Qian is a silver medalist from the Tokyo Games in the middle-weight (75 Kg) division. She has also won a bronze in the 2016 Rio Games and a gold medal in the 2022 Asian Games.

The other Indian boxers remaining in the fray are Nikhat Zareen (women's 50 Kg) and Nishant Dev (men's 71 Kg) and they will be eyeing a medal in the Olympics.

Last Updated : 15 hours ago

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

LOVALINA BORGOHAINSUNNIVA HAFSTADINDIA AT PARIS OLYMPICSOLYMPICS 2024PARIS 2024 OLYMPICS

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Beyond the Plate: A Deep Dive Into Mangoes With Sopan Joshi

In Conversation with Manthan Somvanshi: Indie Singer and PhD Student Channels Heartbreak into Debut Song - WATCH

Budget 2024-25: Decoding Government's Receipts And Expenditure

Mound-burial System Of Ahom Dynasty In Assam Included In UNESCO World Heritage List

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.