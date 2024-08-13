ETV Bharat / sports

Paris 2024 Olympics | Know The Prize Money Won By Each Indian Medalist In Detail

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : Aug 13, 2024, 3:37 PM IST

Indian contingent concluded the Paris 2024 Olympics campaign with six medals to their name which includes five bronze medals and one silver. The athletes also received the prize money for their performances. Read the article for more information below.

Hyderabad: The Paris 2024 Olympics turned out to be a poor campaign for the Indian contingent as they ended up earning only six medals in the competition. They were looking to improve their performance of seven medals from last time and enter the double digits but things went wrong for them. India won five bronze medals and a silver medal failing to win any gold.

The medal winners in the Paris Olympics were awarded monetary rewards for their accomplishments.

Manu Bhaker

Manu Bhaker dazzled with her brilliant performance in the Paris 2024 Olympics which included two bronze medals and a fourth-place finish, The Indian shooter won bronze medals in the 10m Air Pistol Individual event and in the 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team event along with Sarabjot Singh. Thanks to her impressive outing, the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports announced a cash prize of 30 Lakh rupees.

Sarabjot Singh

The Indian shooter won a medal in the mixed team event along with Manu Bhaker in his maiden appearance. After he won the medal, he was awarded with a cheque of Rs 22.5 lakh through the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports' cash award scheme.

Neeraj Chopra

After winning the gold medal in the Tokyo Olympics, Neeraj followed it up with silver this edition. As of now, there are no official announcements for the cash prizes to be given to Neeraj Chopra. However, when Neeraj won gold in Tokyo, he was rewarded with 6 Crore rupees from the Haryana government.

Swapnil Kusale

Kusale won the bronze in the 50m Rifle Three Positions Individual event and he was announced a prize money of 1 Crore rupees by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

Aman Sehrawat

Aman won the bronze medal in the 57kg freestyle wrestling becoming the youngest Indian to win an Olympic medal. The cash awards for the athlete haven’t been announced yet.

Indian Hockey Team

Indian men’s hockey side created history by winning a bronze medal for the second time in a row. Hockey India announced a prize of 15 Lakh rupees for each member of the team while support staff received 7.5 Lakh rupees.

Apart from this, Mohan Manjhi, the chief minister of Odisha declared a prize of Rs 4 crore for defender Amit Rohidas. Also, he announced 10 Lakh rupees for each member of the support staff and 15 Lakh rupees for each player.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann also declared a prize of 1 Crore for every squad member in the state.

