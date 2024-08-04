ETV Bharat / sports

Paris 2024 Olympics | Lakshya Sen vs World No. 2 Viktor Axelsen Semi-final: Head-to-Head In Men's Singles

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : 17 hours ago

Lakshya Sen, who became the first player to reach the semi-final in the men's singles badminton event at the Olympic Games, will face the toughest challenge of the competition from world number 2 Denmark's Viktor Axelsen on Sunday. If Lakshya wins the semifinal match, he will ensure at least a silver medal for India at the Paris Games.

Collage: Lakshya Sen and Viktor Axelsen (AP)

Paris (France): Star shuttler Lakshya Sen, who became the first Indian to reach the semi-final of men's singles event in the Olympics, would want to continue his stellar performance at the ongoing Paris Olympics 2024 when he takes on world number two Viktor Axelsen in the all-important semi-final match on Sunday. If Lakshya wins the semifinal clash, he will secure at least a silver medal for India at the Paris Games.

Victor Axelsen had won seven matches out of eight of their eight meetings while Lakshya had managed to emerge victorious in one. The last time when they came across each other in the Singapore Badminton Open 2024 earlier this year, the Danish shuttler defeated the Indian by 2-1 (21-13, 16-21, 21-13).

However, the 22-year-old's journey in the ongoing Summer Games has been incredible. He has won all five games he has played so far and secured a place in the semis with an outstanding 2-1 victory over the Chinese Taipei's Chou Tien Chen after losing the first set. The 22-year-old Indian scripted a phenomenal comeback and claimed the second and third games 21-15 and 21-12 respectively.

On the other hand, Viktor has been living up to the expectations and his campaign has been nothing short of a dream run for him. He came into this encounter with a lop-sided victory over Loh Kean Yew of Singapore in the quarterfinals clash and crashed him out of the tournament securing a win by 2-0 (21-9, 21-17).

