Paris 2024 Olympics: Lakshya Sen Qualifies for Pre-quarterfinals, Beats World Number 4 Christie in Straight Sets

Paris (France): India's star shuttler Lakshya Sen secured a place in the pre-quarterfinals after securing an emphatic victory over the world number 4 Indonesia's Jonatan Christie in straight sets in the men's singles badminton event at the ongoing Paris Olympics 2024 here on Wednesday.

With this remarkable win, Sen attained the top spot in the men's single Group L to advanced to the round of 16 where he could face his compatriot HS Prannoy. However, for that, Prannoy need to win against Vietnam's Le Duc Phat his final group match scheduled later tonight. The pre-quarterfinals will start on Thursday.

The 22-year-old, a 2021 world championships bronze medallist, showcased exceptional game sense and tactical acumen to outwit formidable opponent in the likes of Christie, the reigning All England and Asian champion, 21-18 21-12 in what turned out to be a one-sided encounter.

Tokyo Olympics semifinalist Gautemala's Kevin Cordon, whom Sen defeated in his campaign opener, pulled out from the competition due to a left elbow injury and as a result the Indian played one extra match than other participants, that too against a better ranked player. However, everything will be fine for Sen as he won that extra game and reached the pre-quarterfinal where he must have reached with his second win of the tournament against Julien Carraggi of Belgium.