Paris 2024 Olympics | Opponent's Injury Withdrawal Affect Lakshya Sen; Satwik-Chirag Pair Gets Walkover

France (Paris): India’s campaign in the Paris Games has suffered a blow as Lakshya Sen’s victory over Guatemala's Kevin Cordon has been ‘deleted’ from consideration into the final standings. The Guatemalan player withdrew from the competition due to a left elbow injury.

According to the Olympics.com, Cordon withdrew himself from the competition ahead of his Group L matches against Jonathan Christie of Indonesia and Julien Caraggi of Belgium. As a result of Cordon pulling out, Lakshya’s dominative win over him doesn’t hold significance anymore according to the Badminton World Federation (BWF) General Competition Regulations.

"Guatemalan men's singles player Kevin Cordon has withdrawn from the Paris 2024 Olympic Games Badminton Competition due to a left elbow injury," Badminton World Federation (BWF) said in an update.

"His remaining Group L matches against Indonesia's Jonatan Christie (Court 2, 2pm local time, 29 July 2024) and Julien Carraggi of Belgium (Court 3, 'Not Before' 9.20am local time, 31 July 2024) will not be played. Matches on these courts in each respective session have been rescheduled.”

The Indian pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty saw a similar situation unfolding in their group as well. The Indian pair was scheduled to take on the German pair of Mark Lamsfuss and Marvin Seidel on Monday. However, the former pulled out from the tournament due to a knee injury and the match got canceled.

“German men’s doubles player Mark Lamsfuss has withdrawn from the Olympic Games Paris 2024 badminton competition due to a knee injury,” a release from BWF stated.

"Lamsfuss’ and teammate Marvin Seidel‘s remaining Group C matches against India’s Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty (Court 3, 8.30am local time, 29 July 2024) and Lucas Corvee/Ronan Labar of France (Court 1, ‘Not Before’ 2.50pm local time, 30 July 2024) will not be played."

Indian shuttler will be now ranked based on his result in the remaining two matches of his group and the path to move ahead in the tournament will be tough considering only table toppers from each group will move to knockouts. Also, Lakshya will be the only player in his group to have played three matches while Christie and Caraggi will compete in just two matches to advance into the next round.

The Indian pair of Satwik and Chirag started the competition with a win and so the situation might play in their favour. The duo are medal contenders considering the top form they have shown throughout the year.

The number three ranked pair will next face Indonesia’s Fajar Alfian and Muhammad Rian Ardianto on July 30.