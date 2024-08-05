ETV Bharat / sports

Injury-prone Nisha Dahiya In Tears On Mat, Loses Quarterfinal Bout After Leading By 8-2; Misses Out On Olympic Medal

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : 14 hours ago

Injury-prone wrestler Nisha Dahiya was in tears while competing in the quarterfinal match against the North Korea's Pak Sol Gum f the women’s 68kg freestyle wrestling event at the ongoing Paris Olympics 2024 on Monday.

Injury-prone wrestler Nisha Dahiya was in tears while competing in the quarterfinal match against the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea’s Pak Sol Gum f the women’s 68kg freestyle wrestling event at the ongoing Paris Olympics 2024 on Monday.
India's Nisha Nisha receives medical attention during the women's freestyle 68kg wrestling quarterfinal match against and North Korea's Sol Gum Pak (AP)

Paris (France): Injury-prone wrestler Nisha Dahiya was in tears while competing in the quarterfinal match against the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea’s Pak Sol Gum f the women’s 68kg freestyle wrestling event at the ongoing Paris Olympics 2024 on Monday.

Nisha, who stormed into the quarterfinals with a 6-4 win over Ukraine’s Tetiana Sova, was leading the bout 8-2 before she injured her right hand with only 47 seconds left in the bout.

The Indian wrestler looked to be in huge pain for almost half of the bout, with her hand heavily strapped and official doctors using magic spray after every 10-15 seconds, but it did not ease the problem.

The social media has berserk after the 25-year-old lost her bout suffering from the injury mid-break. All the sports enthusiasts are appreciating the Indian boxer's efforts and bravery to continue playing the bout despite being in intense pain for half of the bout.

With 33 seconds remaining, the Indian grappler again called for medical assistance due to discomfort but continued the contest after receiving treatment. Despite shoulder soreness, she persevered but was unable to participate fully. Her Korean opponent Pak took advantage, scoring seven points and winning 10-8. Nisha can still compete in the repechage round if Pak reaches the final. Earlier, Nisha won her opening bout with a 6-4 victory.

"What a fighter, Nisha Dahiya," Silly point, a random social media user, wrote.

"Heart-wrenching to bow out of the #Olympics in this fashion. Nisha Dahiya was leading 8-2 before a finger dislocation put her in immense pain. And yet, did not give up until the final whistle. You're a champ Nisha!" wrote Bihan Sengupta, another sports enthusiast posted.

"Jesus Christ, What the hell happened on last minute ! Nisha Dahiya," wrote Jackson Dass Antony, another sports fan.

"Bloody hell, that is BEYOND heartbreaking for Nisha Dahiya. Flashbacks to Vinesh & Rio all over again," wrote Vinayakk, another sports fan.

