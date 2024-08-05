ETV Bharat / sports

Injury-prone Nisha Dahiya In Tears On Mat, Loses Quarterfinal Bout After Leading By 8-2; Misses Out On Olympic Medal

Paris (France): Injury-prone wrestler Nisha Dahiya was in tears while competing in the quarterfinal match against the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea’s Pak Sol Gum f the women’s 68kg freestyle wrestling event at the ongoing Paris Olympics 2024 on Monday.

Nisha, who stormed into the quarterfinals with a 6-4 win over Ukraine’s Tetiana Sova, was leading the bout 8-2 before she injured her right hand with only 47 seconds left in the bout.

The Indian wrestler looked to be in huge pain for almost half of the bout, with her hand heavily strapped and official doctors using magic spray after every 10-15 seconds, but it did not ease the problem.

The social media has berserk after the 25-year-old lost her bout suffering from the injury mid-break. All the sports enthusiasts are appreciating the Indian boxer's efforts and bravery to continue playing the bout despite being in intense pain for half of the bout.