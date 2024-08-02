ETV Bharat / sports

Paris 2024 Olympics: India's Challenge In Judo and Rowing Comes To An End

Paris (France): Indian rowers Balraj Panwar and Tulika Mann ended their campaign in rowing and judo competitions of the ongoing Paris 2024 Olympics here on Friday. Balraj finished at 23rd place in the men's single sculls event in the Final D round while Tulika lost to Idalys Ortiz of Cuba in the women's 78+kg category of Judo.

The 25-year-old Balraj, who hails from Haryana, registered his best timings of the Olympics Games -- 7:02.37 in the Final D round which was to find out his ranking in the competition.

Panwar, who finished sixth in the qualification event, had progressed to the quarterfinals, finishing second in his repechage round race. However, he managed to come fifth in his heat of the quarterfinal and was eventually eliminated from the event. Medals are awarded to the top three finishers in Final A.