Paris 2024 Olympics | Indian wrestler Antim Panghal Set To Face Deportation For Disciplinary Breach

Published : 4 hours ago

Indian wrestler Antim Panghal is set to be deported from Paris for a disciplinary breach as the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) has decided to fly back the wrestler home. Antim gave her accreditation to her sister to enter the Olympic Village and the sequence of events after that led to a disciplinary breach. Here are all the details about the issue that happened.

Paris 2024 Olympics
Antim Panghal lost against Turkey's Zeynep Yetgil in the Round of 16 match (AP)

Paris (France): The Indian fans who are cheering for the Indian contingent in the Paris Olympics are witnessing some disappointing updates every day. Just when they were not over the heartbreak from Vinesh’s disqualification, the disappointing news of Antim Panghal’s deportation arrived. The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) has decided to fly Antim and her support staff back home due to a disciplinary breach.

In an official release, IOA has announced that the wrestler breached the disciplinary rules as reported by the French authorities.

"The Indian Olympic Association has decided to fly wrestler Antim and her support staff back after a disciplinary breach was brought to IOA's notice by the French authorities," the IOA stated.

Antim's sister Nisha was caught trespassing the entry to the village on the wrestler’s identity card. Nisha has been detained by the police and Antim is at the hotel. Also, two of her village fellows were noticed using media accreditation at the Paris Olympics. IOA has confirmed that Antim gave her accreditation to her sister.

"Antim Panghal gave her accreditation to her sister to help her enter the Games Village on her accreditation. French authorities complained to the IOA, and that's why she will be sent back to India with her support staff," the statement added.

Earlier, the Indian wrestling campaign suffered a massive blow as Vinesh Phogat was disqualified from the Paris Olympics due to being overweight at the time of weight-in on Thursday. Vinesh had assured a silver medal for the country with a place in the final but her disqualification cancelled out the medal and India is yet to bag any silver or gold in this Olympics so far.

