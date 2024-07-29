ETV Bharat / sports

Paris 2024 Olympics | Indian Men’s Table Tennis Campaign Ends In Individual Events; Harmeet Desai Concedes Loss In Round of 32

author img

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : Jul 29, 2024, 10:27 AM IST

Updated : Jul 29, 2024, 12:21 PM IST

Indian paddler Harmeet Desai suffered a loss against World No.5 Felix Lebrun of France by 0-4. The 31-year-old tried hard to match the opponent’s skills but Lebrun outplayed Harmeet with ease and won the fixture in a dominating manner. India’s veteran paddler Sharath Achantha Kamal also suffered a loss earlier in the competition and with Harmeet’s defeat, India’s campaign in Men’s Table Tennis concluded.

Paris 2024 Olympics
File Photo: Harmeet Desai (AP)

Paris (France): India’s campaign in the men’s table tennis came to an end on second day of the Paris 2024 Olympics as Harmeet Desai suffered a loss. He lost to Felix Lebrun of the host country by 0-4 in the Round of 32. Thus, India’s hopes to win a medal in the men’s table tennis are dashed.

Harmeet was struggling against the World No.5 paddler right from the start and failed to pocket any set. He lost the opening set of the fixture by 8-11. In the second set, he started well but lost the rhythm again losing set by the same scoreline. After losing the first two sets, Indian fans were hoping for a comeback of the Indian paddler but he failed to match up to the prowess shown by his opponent.

He lost the next two games by 7-11 and 8-11 which resulted in a devastating loss. Lebrun wrapped the match in a span of 28 minutes. Earlier in the day, Achantha Sharath Kamal also lost his singles match by 4-2.

Harmeet defeated Jordan’s Abo Yaman Zaid by 4-0 in the first round on Saturday. The Indian paddler, who has won gold medals in the team event in 2018 and 2022 Commonwealth Games. The 31-year-old appeared in his maiden Olympics this time around but his campaign folded early in the competition.

India will compete in the team event of the table tennis for the first time in the Olympic history and their campaign in the men's team event and women's team event will kick off from 5 and 6 August respectively.

Read More

  1. Paris 2024 Olympics: Harmeet Desai Beats Jordan's Abo Yaman Zaid By 4-0 In Preliminary Round Fixture
  2. Paris 2024 Olympics | Harmeet Desai Will Make Whole Country Proud, Says His Mother Ahead Of His Opening Fixture

Paris (France): India’s campaign in the men’s table tennis came to an end on second day of the Paris 2024 Olympics as Harmeet Desai suffered a loss. He lost to Felix Lebrun of the host country by 0-4 in the Round of 32. Thus, India’s hopes to win a medal in the men’s table tennis are dashed.

Harmeet was struggling against the World No.5 paddler right from the start and failed to pocket any set. He lost the opening set of the fixture by 8-11. In the second set, he started well but lost the rhythm again losing set by the same scoreline. After losing the first two sets, Indian fans were hoping for a comeback of the Indian paddler but he failed to match up to the prowess shown by his opponent.

He lost the next two games by 7-11 and 8-11 which resulted in a devastating loss. Lebrun wrapped the match in a span of 28 minutes. Earlier in the day, Achantha Sharath Kamal also lost his singles match by 4-2.

Harmeet defeated Jordan’s Abo Yaman Zaid by 4-0 in the first round on Saturday. The Indian paddler, who has won gold medals in the team event in 2018 and 2022 Commonwealth Games. The 31-year-old appeared in his maiden Olympics this time around but his campaign folded early in the competition.

India will compete in the team event of the table tennis for the first time in the Olympic history and their campaign in the men's team event and women's team event will kick off from 5 and 6 August respectively.

Read More

  1. Paris 2024 Olympics: Harmeet Desai Beats Jordan's Abo Yaman Zaid By 4-0 In Preliminary Round Fixture
  2. Paris 2024 Olympics | Harmeet Desai Will Make Whole Country Proud, Says His Mother Ahead Of His Opening Fixture
Last Updated : Jul 29, 2024, 12:21 PM IST

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

HARMEET DESAIACHANTHA SHARATH KAMALOLYMPICS 2024PARIS 2024 OLYMPICS

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Beyond the Plate: A Deep Dive Into Mangoes With Sopan Joshi

In Conversation with Manthan Somvanshi: Indie Singer and PhD Student Channels Heartbreak into Debut Song - WATCH

Budget 2024-25: Decoding Government's Receipts And Expenditure

Mound-burial System Of Ahom Dynasty In Assam Included In UNESCO World Heritage List

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.