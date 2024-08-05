ETV Bharat / sports

Paris 2024 Olympics | Indian Hockey Team Suffers Massive Blow Ahead Of Semi-Final Clash; Amit Rohidas Banned For One Match

Indian men’s hockey team's quarterfinal game against Great Britain was marred by controversy on Sunday as defender Amit Rohidas was handed a red card in the second quarter for intentionally hitting Great Britain’s player on his face with a hockey stick. Amit has now been slapped with a one-match ban by the Hockey International Federation (FIH).

Amit Rohidas was given a red card in the match against Great Britain (AP)

France (Paris): The Hockey International Federation (FIH) has announced that India defender Amit Rohidas won’t be playing in the semi-final against Germany. The 31-year-old was penalised for his red-card offence in the quarterfinal against Great Britain on August 4. Indian team emerged triumphant in a thrilling quarter-final which culminated in a penalty shootout. The team showed impeccable defence after going one man down early in the match and won the fixture in the penalty shootout.

FIH announced the decision to hand a one-match suspension through an official release.

“Amit Rohidas was suspended for one match for a breach of the FIH Code of Conduct which occurred during the India vs Great Britain match on August 4,” the FIH official statement read.

“The suspension affects match No. 35 (India’s semi-final match against Germany), where Amit Rohidas will not participate and India will play with a squad of 15 players only.”

The moment of the debate occurred in the 17th minute when Amit Rohidas was given a red card which stirred a discussion around the decision. The Indian defender was running with the ball and was engaged in a dual with Will Calnan. Amit’s stick went up in an unnatural position and it hit the British player on his head. The referees had a discussion after that and the Indian defender was handed a red card. The incident triggered a discussion on social media and many were of the opinion that the penalty imposed by the referees was too harsh.

After winning bronze in the Tokyo Olympics, the Indian hockey team will be keen to improve their performance this time around and get another podium finish with a change in the colour of the medal.

  1. Paris 2024 Olympics | Hockey India Raises Official Complaint After Amit Rohidas’ Red Card In Quarterfinal
  2. Paris 2024 Olympics Men's Hockey | 10-Man India Beats Great Britain In Thrilling Penalty Shootout To Enter Semis

