Paris 2024 Olympics: Indian Boxers Jaismine Lamboria, Preeti Pawar, Amit Panghal Lose In Their Respective Events

Paris (France): Indian boxers Jaismine Lamboria, Amit Panghal and Preeti Pawar secured defeats in their respective bouts of the boxing events in the ongoing Paris Olympics 2024 here on Tuesday.

Jaismine Lamboria suffered a 0-5 defeat against Tokyo Olympics silver medallist Philippines' Neshty Petecio out of the women's 57 kg round of 32 match. The five judges gave the verdicts as 27-30, 27-30, 27-30, 28-29 and 28-29 in the favour of the Philippines boxer Petecio.

Despite having the advantage of height, Jaismine tried to be contained for the entire fight. In contrast, the lower-ranked boxer displayed great intent, speed and agility that helped the Filipino to cancel out her rival’s height advantage. Jaismine tried to show some attacking approach in the third round, but failed to land any punches perfectly against the experienced fighter and it resulted in her exit from the competition.

Earlier in the day, Asian Games bronze medalist Amit Panghal’s campaign came to end after the referee's 1-4 split verdict shockingly went in the favor of Zambia's Patrick Chinyemba, an opponent he had defeated en route his Commonwealth Games title in 2022, in the 51kg Round of 16 bout.

Panghal was put under pressure by the sprightly Zambian in the opening round itself. The Indian paid the price for his defensive approach as the third-seeded Chinyemba assumed the role of the aggressor. After that Panghal failed to tackle his opponents’ persistence and couldn’t counter-attack in the second round. Pandhal then struggled with his footwork in the underwhelming outing.

Meanwhile, Preeti Pawar made the pre-quarterfinal exit after Colombia's pugilist Yeni Marcela Arias Castaneda inflicted a defeat on her in the women's 54 kg round of 16 clash.

Preeti was too defensive in the first round and that’s where her bid for a medal came down against Castaneda with four out of five judges giving verdicts in the Colombian’s favour. However, Preeti made a remarkable comebackIn the third and final round, the Indian boxer fought a closely contested battle but ended up on the wrong side of the result, losing by a split decision of 2:3. In the match with three tens from the judges falling in her favour after round two.