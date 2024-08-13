Paris 2024 Olympics | Indian Army Hails Mirabai Chanu For Her Performance; Honours Her In This Manner

Hyderabad: It was a bizarre campaign for India in the Paris Olympics 2024 as six of the athletes finished it at the fourth position. Mirabai Chanu, who won silver at the Tokyo Olympics failed to secure a podium finish this time around and concluded her event at the fourth place. However, the Indian army praised her for her performance in the Paris Games and she was felicitated by the Indian Army. The Army officials reached Chanu’s residence and presented her with a special award for her performance in the Paris Games.

The army shared a post on the ‘X’ handle of PRO Defence, Manipur, Nagaland & South Arunachal.

Chanu failed to win any medal as she finished at the fourth spot in the women’s 49kg category. The 30-year-old lifted a total weight of 199kg across snatch and clean jerk lifts. She lost third place to Surodchana Khambao of Thailand by a narrow margin of 1 kg.

"Honouring a true champion! #IndianArmy recognized the incredible achievements of @mirabai_chanu in #Manipur for her stellar performance in the #ParisOlympics2024. Her dedication & strength continue to inspire the nation," The social media post read.

Mirabai lifted her personal best in the snatch stage but she wasn’t able to pull off her best in clean and jerk. Chanu finished with 8 kg short of her personal best lift which is 207 kg. China’s Hou Zhihu won the gold medal with a thrilling final lift.