ETV Bharat / sports

Paris 2024 Olympics | Indian Archery Team Suffers Loss In Bronze Medal Match

author img

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : Aug 2, 2024, 7:21 PM IST

Updated : Aug 2, 2024, 8:19 PM IST

Indian mixed team of Dhiraj Bommadevara and Ankita Bhakat conceded a defeat against the pair of Kaufhold Casey and Ellison Brady of the USA on Friday. Ankita struggled to maintain accuracy in her shots and the Indian mixed team faltered as a result.

Indian Archers At Olympics
File Photo: Dhiraj Bommadevara (AP)

France (Paris): India’s archery mixed team of Dhiraj Bommadevara and Ankita Bhakat suffered a defeat against the pair of Kaufhold Casey and Ellison Brady of the USA on Friday by 2-6.

Dhiraj was accurate in his arrows but Ankita faltered at the crucial situations. The Indian duo scored 37 in the first set as Ankita started with a 7 but the Indian team recovered afterwards scoring three 10s in a row. The pair from the USA then responded with a total of 38 and won two set points. In the second set as well, the Indian women's archer scored just 7 at the start and it hampered India's chances. USA hit 37 in the second set and it was 4-0 in their favour soon.

Dhiraj and Ankita showed some resilience in the third set by winning it 38-34 but in the final set, the Indian pair stumbled yet against and it was another empty-handed campaign for the country in the archery. India now have only two individual archers in the form of Deepika Kumari and Bhajan Kaur surviving in the competition. They will hope at least a medal from either of the athletes.

Although, Indian archers failed to secure a podium finish they showed a good fight.

So far, India have won three medals in the shooting and Manu Bhaker has emerged as the most prolific Indian performer so far by bagging two medals in shooting out of which one came in the individual event while one came in the mixed event.

France (Paris): India’s archery mixed team of Dhiraj Bommadevara and Ankita Bhakat suffered a defeat against the pair of Kaufhold Casey and Ellison Brady of the USA on Friday by 2-6.

Dhiraj was accurate in his arrows but Ankita faltered at the crucial situations. The Indian duo scored 37 in the first set as Ankita started with a 7 but the Indian team recovered afterwards scoring three 10s in a row. The pair from the USA then responded with a total of 38 and won two set points. In the second set as well, the Indian women's archer scored just 7 at the start and it hampered India's chances. USA hit 37 in the second set and it was 4-0 in their favour soon.

Dhiraj and Ankita showed some resilience in the third set by winning it 38-34 but in the final set, the Indian pair stumbled yet against and it was another empty-handed campaign for the country in the archery. India now have only two individual archers in the form of Deepika Kumari and Bhajan Kaur surviving in the competition. They will hope at least a medal from either of the athletes.

Although, Indian archers failed to secure a podium finish they showed a good fight.

So far, India have won three medals in the shooting and Manu Bhaker has emerged as the most prolific Indian performer so far by bagging two medals in shooting out of which one came in the individual event while one came in the mixed event.

Last Updated : Aug 2, 2024, 8:19 PM IST

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

INDIAN ARCHERY MIXED TEAMOLYMPICS 2024PARIS OLYMPICS 2024

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained: How Female Sharks Make Babies Alone In Italy

Beyond the Plate: A Deep Dive Into Mangoes With Sopan Joshi

In Conversation with Manthan Somvanshi: Indie Singer and PhD Student Channels Heartbreak into Debut Song - WATCH

Mound-burial System Of Ahom Dynasty In Assam Included In UNESCO World Heritage List

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.