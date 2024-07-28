ETV Bharat / sports

Paris 2024 Olympics: India Women's Archery Team Makes Shocking Quarter-final Exit, Loses To Netherlands

Indian women's archery team, including Ankita Bhakat, Bhajan Kaur, and Deepika Kumari, made a quarterfinal exit from the women's archery team event after suffering a defeat against the Netherlands at the Paris Olympics 2024 on Sunday.

India's Bhajan Kaur shoots during the women's team quarterfinals competition between the Netherlands (AP)

Paris (France): The Indian women's archery team, including Ankita Bhakat, Bhajan Kaur, and Deepika Kumari, suffered a heartbreaking defeat against the Netherlands in the quarterfinals of the women's Archery team event at the Paris Olympics 2024 on Sunday.

The Netherlands team didn't get much challenge and secured a comprehensive 6-0 win against India in the quarterfinal encounter. Ankita and Deepika were the weakest links in the team as they failed to live up to the expectations. India's Bhajan Kaur was the only archer to record three or more 10s in the encounter.

The India women's archery team had secured a place in the quarters after the exceptional outing of the ranking event where they secured a direct entry by finishing fourth in the ranking event.

The Indian team scored 51 points in the set, with Bhajan Kaur scoring 19 in her two attempts. But the Netherlands stole the set, scoring one point more than the Indians. After the first setback, India The b team failed to hold their nerves and put out lacklustre performances in the next sets. The Netherlands amassed scores like 54 and 53 in the next two sets respectively and in reply, India could manage to post only 49, and 48. As a result, India's women's team bowed out of the competition.

