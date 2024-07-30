ETV Bharat / sports

Paris 2024 Olympics : India Men's Hockey Team Qualifies For Quarterfinals, Beat Ireland By 2-0 In Pool B Match

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : Jul 30, 2024, 6:31 PM IST

India beat Ireland by 2-0 in the Pool B fixture on Tuesday and has booked a spot in the quarterfinals of the men’s hockey competition in the Paris Olympics. Harmanpreet Singh scored a couple of goals to play a pivotal role in India's victory in the French capital.

File Photo: Indian Hockey Team (AP)

Paris (France): India skipper Harmanpreet Singh's brace helped the Indian men’s hockey team qualify for the quarterfinals and register a comfortable 2-0 win over Ireland in the pool game of the men’s hockey competition of the Paris Olympics .Harmanpreet orchestrated the victory as scored a goal from penalty stroke via another came from a penalty corner.

Harmanpreet and Co. kept their style of using aerials in the match and relied more on short passes. Their passes were quick and the players also trapped them comfortably. Ireland tried to fight their way back with some counterattacks but none was dangerous enough to produce a goal. Also, their failure to convert penalty corner played a part in their defeat. The first goal for India came through a penalty stroke in the 11th minute and the Indian captain made no mistake in striking the ball into the back of the net. The next one came from a penalty corner in the 19th minute as Harmanpreet''s bullet stroke deflected from the stick of the Irish defender and landed into the goalpost.

The Indian hockey team earned nine penalty corners in the game and converted one while the Irish side failed to capitalize on any of the penalty corners they produced. Although the conversion of rate the Indian team wasn't very good once again their overall gameplay looked sort of crisp and clean.

This is India's second win of the tournament after defeating new Zealand in their lung opener. The team then followed it up with a draw over Argentina by 1-1. The win today will make India's path to the quarterfinal quite easy as the top four teams from each pool are going to advance into the quarterfinal. India have Australia and Belgium in their group and the team is yet to play against these two mighty opponents yet.

India will be up against Belgium on August 1 and will lock horns against Australia on August 2.

INDIA HOCKEY TEAMIRELAND HOCKEY TEAMOLYMPICS 2024PARIS 2024 OLYMPICS

