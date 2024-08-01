Paris 2024 Olympics: Indian Men’s Hockey Team Lose 1-2 Against Reigning Champion Belgium

Paris (France): Tokyo Olympics bronze medalist Indian men’s hockey team suffered a 1-2 defeat against the reigning champion Belgium in their fourth Pool B match of the ongoing Paris Olympics 2024 here on Thursday.

It was Abhishek who gave India the early lead in the 18th minute. But, Belgium made a strong comeback after half-time to overcome the deficit and take the lead with a goal scored by Thibeau Stockbroekx (33rd) and John-John Dohmen (44th) in the third quarter that eventually proved enough to seal the deal as they remained unbeaten in the tournament so far. Both India and Belgium have already qualified for the quarterfinals from Pool B.

The Indian team had a strong performance in the first two quarters, dominating possession and creating more opportunities than the Red Lions. The Indian defense was solid, preventing the Belgian forwards from creating many scoring chances and successfully stopping two penalty corner opportunities. Veteran Indian goalkeeper PR Sreejesh, who was participating in his final international tournament, made some impressive saves.

Belgium had the first chance with a penalty corner in the eighth minute, but Sreejesh denied Alexander Hendrickx with a terrific save. India then took the lead in the 18th minute through Abhishek, who skillfully maneuvered past the Belgian defense to score.

Despite Belgium gaining another penalty corner in the 23rd minute, Sreejesh once again made a crucial save to deny Hendrickx. Shortly after, India had their first penalty corner opportunity, but Amit Rohidas missed the chance with skipper Harmanpreet Singh off the pitch.

Trailing by a goal, the Belgians came out all guns blazing after the change of ends and pressed hard on the Indian defence which wilted under pressure three minutes after the restart.

Florent van Aubel created the opportunity from the left flank and Stockbroekx was at the right place at the right time to deflect the pass inside the goal to draw level in the 33rd minute.

The Belgians secured three back-to-back penalty corners. Sreejesh denied Hendrickx on two occasions but Dohmen scored from a rebound during a goalmouth melee on the third attempt to hand Belgium the lead. Thereafter, the Indians created a few chances in the fourth and final quarter and earned a couple of penalty corners as well but failed to breach the Belgian defence.

India will next square off against Australia on Friday in their final group match. (With agency inputs)