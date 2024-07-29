Paris 2024 Olympics: India Men's Archery Team Makes Quarterfinal Exit, Turkey Win By 6-2

Paris (France): The Indian men's archery team, consisting of Tarundeep Rai, Pravin Jadhav, and Bommadevara Dhiraj, made a modest recovery by narrowly winning the third set against Turkey after losing the first two sets. However, their efforts were not enough to secure a victory, as they faced setbacks in the fourth set, preventing them from advancing to the semi-final stage at the ongoing Paris Olympics 2024 on Monday.

India's success relied heavily on whether Tarundeep could lead the way, while young Dhiraj Bommadevara and Pravin Jadhav were prepared to meet the challenge. Unfortunately, that did not happen.

Tarundeep Rai, India's most experienced archer on the tour, along with Pravin Jadhav, were the weak links in India's performance in the quarterfinal, as the team failed to score at least 55 points in any round. The final scoreline was 53-57, 52-55, 55-54, 54-58.

Although India did win the third set, Dhiraj's low score of 7 allowed Turkey to finally overcome the challenge with a dominant fourth set, in which they scored four 10s and two 9s for a total of 58, while India could only manage 54. Now with both the men's and women's archery teams out of the tournament, the medal drought in Archery for India continues.