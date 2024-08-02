Indian hockey team outplayed Australia by 3-2 after a gap of 52 years in the history of the Olympics. The Indian team produced a stunning performance to shock mighty opponents like Australia.
Paris 2024 Olympics Day 7 Live: Lakshya Sen Becomes First Indian Shuttler To Enter Into Semi-final
Published : Aug 2, 2024, 1:11 PM IST|
Updated : Aug 2, 2024, 11:00 PM IST
After six days of the Paris Olympics, India has won three medals, all in shooting. On the sixth day of the competition, Swapnil Kusale, participating in his first Olympics, won a bronze in the men’s 50m Rifle 3 Positions event. However, there were also disappointments as Nikhat Zareen and Pravin Jadhav exited from the competition.
As we head into the seventh day of the Paris Games, follow the page for live updates of Indian athletes who will be competing in shooting, sailing, golf, archery, rowing, judo, hockey, badminton and athletics.
LIVE FEED
Paris 2024 Olympics Day 7 Live Updates: Indian Hockey Team Defeat Australia By 3-2
Paris 2024 Olympics Day 7 Live Updates: Manu Bhaker Qualifies For 25m Pistol Event Final, Esha Singh Falters
India's star shooter Manu Bhaker secured a place in the women's 25m pistol event while Esha Singh faltered in the rapid round. She amassed 590 points with the help of 24 inner 10 rings while Esha managed to reach a total of 581 points with the help of 17 inner 10 rings.
Paris 2024 Olympics Day 7 Live Updates: Swimmer Tamara Potocka Collapses After Women's 200-meter Individual Medley Race
Swimmer Tamara Potocka collapsed poolside Friday morning after a qualifying heat of the women's 200-meter individual medley at the Paris Olympics and was given first aid and then carried off on a stretcher. Potocka, from Slovakia, was seen wearing an oxygen mask as she was taken away for medical attention. Medical personnel at the pool said she was conscious.
Paris 2024 Olympics Day 7 Live Updates: Balraj Panwar Finished 23rd In Men's Singles Sculls Rowing
Rower Balraj Panwar Finished 23rd in the men's singles sculls event at the ongoing Paris Olympics after finished fifth in Final D. He clocked the timings of 7:02:37 minutes.
Paris 2024 Olympics Day 7 Live Updates: Sailing Event Postponed Due To Unfavorable Weather Conditions
Following a sixth position finish in Race 1 earlier today, Nethra's Race 2 has been postponed due to unfavorable weather conditions. The second race will be played tomorrow.
Paris 2024 Olympics Day 7 Live Updates: Judo Tulika Mann's Campaign Ends With Opening Round Loss
Indian judoka Tulika Mann crashed out of the women's +78kg event at the Paris Olympics after going down in the opening round to London Games champion Idalys Ortiz of Cuba.
Paris 2024 Olympics Day 7 Live Updates: Dheeraj Bommadevara and Ankita Bhakat Pair Qualifies For Quarterfinals
Star India archer duo Dheeraj Bommadevara and Ankita Bhakat secured an emphatic victory over the lower-ranked Indonesian side by 5-1 in the pre-quarterfinal clash of the mixed team event at the ongoing Paris Olympics 2024 here on Friday. With this victory, India have sailed into the quarterfinals.
Paris 2024 Olympics Day 7 Live Updates: Indian Contingent Schedule
Golf
Men’s Individual Stoke Play Round 2 (Shubhankar Sharma and Gaganjeet Bhullar) - 12:30 PM
Shooting
25m Pistol Women’s Qualification Precision - (Esha Singh and Manu Bhaker) - 12:30 PM
Skeet Men’s Qualification Day 1 (Anant Naruka) - 1:00 PM
Archery
Mixed Team Event ⅛ Elimination Round - (India) - 1:19 PM
Rowing
Men’s Single Sculls Final D - (Balraj Panwar) - 1:48 PM
Judo
Women’s +78 kg Elimination Round of 32 - (Tulika Mann) - 1:30 PM
Sailing
Women’s Dinghy - (Nethra Kumaran) - 3:45 PM
Men’s Dinghy - (Vishnu Saravanan) - 7:05 PM
Athletics
Women’s 5000m Round 1 - (Ankita, Parul Choudhary) - 9:40 PM
Men’s Shot Put Qualification - (Tajinderpal Singh Toor) - 11:40 PM
