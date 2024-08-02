Paris 2024 Olympics Day 7 Live: Lakshya Sen Becomes First Indian Shuttler To Enter Into Semi-final

Paris 2024 Olympics Day 7 Live Updates: Swimmer Tamara Potocka Collapses After Women's 200-meter Individual Medley Race

Swimmer Tamara Potocka collapsed poolside Friday morning after a qualifying heat of the women's 200-meter individual medley at the Paris Olympics and was given first aid and then carried off on a stretcher. Potocka, from Slovakia, was seen wearing an oxygen mask as she was taken away for medical attention. Medical personnel at the pool said she was conscious.