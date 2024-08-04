Paris 2024 Olympics | Hockey India Raises Official Complaint After Amit Rohidas’ Red Card In Quarterfinal

Paris (France): The Indian men’s hockey team defied all odds against Great Britain in the quarterfinal of the Paris 2024 Olympics to beat the opposition in a penalty shootout. However, the team was at the receiving end of a controversial decision during the match as Amit Rohidas was awarded a red card for intentionally hitting the opposition player in his face with the hockey stick. Hockey India has now lodged an official complaint regarding the overall umpiring decisions in the Paris Olympics 2024.

“Hockey India has officially raised concerns about the quality of umpiring and decision-making in the ongoing Paris Olympic Games 2024 (Men's tournament). The complaint focuses on a critical match between India and Great Britain, where several inconsistencies in officiating potentially influenced the game's outcome,” an official release from Hockey India stated.

“Key issues highlighted include:

1. Inconsistent video umpire reviews, particularly regarding the red card decision for an Indian player, which has eroded trust in the video review system.

2. Coaching of a goalkeeper from behind the goalpost during the shoot-out.

3. Use of a video tablet by a goalkeeper during the shoot-out.

These incidents have undermined confidence in the officiating process among players, coaches, and fans. Hockey India calls for a thorough review of these matters to uphold the integrity of the sport and ensure fair play in future matches.”

The Indian players protested against the decision but the TV umpire called it to be an intentional act so Rohidas was given a red card and was eliminated from the remainder of the match on the 17th minute. The 31-year-old defender was engaged in a dual against the opposition player and he pushed the ball away from the Indian player. However, Amit took his stick up and it hit the face of the British player.