Paris 2024 Olympics: Heartbreak For India, Injured Lakshya Sen Loses In Bronze Medal Match

Paris (France): Olympic debutant Lakshya Sen ended his campaign on a disappointing note after losing the bronze medal match against Malaysia's Zii Jia Lee at the ongoing Paris 2024 Olympics here on Monday.

Lakshya Sen suffered a heartbreaking defeat against the Malaysian by 1-2 despite winning the first set.

Lakshya displayed his best game, correcting the mistake he made in the semifinal clash against Denmark's Viktor Axelsen and defeating Lee in straight sets. With this match, Lakshya Sen became the first Indian to compete in a medal in the Olympics.

The 22-year-old showcased the perfect balance of attack and defence in the first set. He defeated his Malaysian opponent quite comprehensively 21-13 in the end. However, Lee showed some fight in the second set, overcoming his deficit of four points and took the lead four lead (12-8) at one stage, with Lakshya chasing the game after making a scintillating start. Lee didn't allow his opponent to make a comeback and secured the second set 21-16.