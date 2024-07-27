ETV Bharat / sports

Paris 2024 Olympics | Harmeet Desai Will Make Whole Country Proud, Says His Mother Ahead Of His Opening Fixture

Ahmedabad: World number 71 table tennis player Harmeet Desai is one of the medal hopefuls for the 2024 Paris Olympics.The 31-year-old player has been playing table tennis since childhood. The player who is known to play an offensive game in Table tennis will make his debut in the Olympics.

Harmeet’s performance in global competitions has been brilliant in the past decade. In 2019, Harmeet won the ITTF held in Indonesia, becoming the first Indian player to win the tournament. In 2018 and 2022, Harmeet Desai participated in the Commonwealth Games and won gold medals in the team events in both editions .Also, he won two gold medals in the Asian Championship played at Doha in 2021.

Harmeet’s mother backs her son to do well

Harmeet Desai's mother Archana Desai is an advocate by profession and has played a major role in developing Harmeet Desai as an international player. In a conversation with ETV Bharat, She said that it will be a historic moment for our family today to see Harmeet play in the Olympics.

“Harmeet will make the country proud, the whole family will watch Harmeet today in Paris in his first Olympics. Our two-decade long dream of seeing him play in the Olympics has come true. We hope Harmeet Desai can create history in table tennis today” she added.