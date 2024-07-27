ETV Bharat / sports

Paris 2024 Olympics | Harmeet Desai Will Make Whole Country Proud, Says His Mother Ahead Of His Opening Fixture

author img

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : Jul 27, 2024, 7:03 PM IST

Updated : Jul 27, 2024, 7:25 PM IST

Harmeet Desai’s mother has predicted that the paddler can give India a medal in table tennis at the Paris Olympics. Harmeet Desai is a prolific table tennis player who has done well in several tournaments across the globe. Ahead of his match on Saturday, mother Archana Desai has remarked that he will make the whole country proud in an exclusive interaction with ETV Bharat.

Paris 2024 Olympics
File Photo: Harmeet Desai (IANS Photos)

Ahmedabad: World number 71 table tennis player Harmeet Desai is one of the medal hopefuls for the 2024 Paris Olympics.The 31-year-old player has been playing table tennis since childhood. The player who is known to play an offensive game in Table tennis will make his debut in the Olympics.

  • Harmeet’s career achievements

Harmeet’s performance in global competitions has been brilliant in the past decade. In 2019, Harmeet won the ITTF held in Indonesia, becoming the first Indian player to win the tournament. In 2018 and 2022, Harmeet Desai participated in the Commonwealth Games and won gold medals in the team events in both editions .Also, he won two gold medals in the Asian Championship played at Doha in 2021.

  • Harmeet’s mother backs her son to do well

Harmeet Desai's mother Archana Desai is an advocate by profession and has played a major role in developing Harmeet Desai as an international player. In a conversation with ETV Bharat, She said that it will be a historic moment for our family today to see Harmeet play in the Olympics.

“Harmeet will make the country proud, the whole family will watch Harmeet today in Paris in his first Olympics. Our two-decade long dream of seeing him play in the Olympics has come true. We hope Harmeet Desai can create history in table tennis today” she added.

Read More

  1. World Table Tennis Team Championship: Indian Men's Emerge Triumphant over Kazakhstan by 3-2
  2. World Table Tennis Championship: Indian Men's Team Beats Chile 3-0 in Campaign Opener

Ahmedabad: World number 71 table tennis player Harmeet Desai is one of the medal hopefuls for the 2024 Paris Olympics.The 31-year-old player has been playing table tennis since childhood. The player who is known to play an offensive game in Table tennis will make his debut in the Olympics.

  • Harmeet’s career achievements

Harmeet’s performance in global competitions has been brilliant in the past decade. In 2019, Harmeet won the ITTF held in Indonesia, becoming the first Indian player to win the tournament. In 2018 and 2022, Harmeet Desai participated in the Commonwealth Games and won gold medals in the team events in both editions .Also, he won two gold medals in the Asian Championship played at Doha in 2021.

  • Harmeet’s mother backs her son to do well

Harmeet Desai's mother Archana Desai is an advocate by profession and has played a major role in developing Harmeet Desai as an international player. In a conversation with ETV Bharat, She said that it will be a historic moment for our family today to see Harmeet play in the Olympics.

“Harmeet will make the country proud, the whole family will watch Harmeet today in Paris in his first Olympics. Our two-decade long dream of seeing him play in the Olympics has come true. We hope Harmeet Desai can create history in table tennis today” she added.

Read More

  1. World Table Tennis Team Championship: Indian Men's Emerge Triumphant over Kazakhstan by 3-2
  2. World Table Tennis Championship: Indian Men's Team Beats Chile 3-0 in Campaign Opener
Last Updated : Jul 27, 2024, 7:25 PM IST

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

HARMEET DESAIHARMEET DESAI MOTHEROLYMPICS 2024PARIS 2024 OLYMPICS

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Beyond the Plate: A Deep Dive Into Mangoes With Sopan Joshi

In Conversation with Manthan Somvanshi: Indie Singer and PhD Student Channels Heartbreak into Debut Song - WATCH

Budget 2024-25: Decoding Government's Receipts And Expenditure

Mound-burial System Of Ahom Dynasty In Assam Included In UNESCO World Heritage List

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.