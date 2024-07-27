Paris 2024 Olympics: Harmeet Desai Beats Jordan's Abo Yaman Zaid By 4-0 In Preliminary Round Fixture

Paris (France): Indian paddler Harmeet Desai, who was making his Olympics debut, secured the first win in the table tennis singles competition of the ongoing Paris Olympics 2024 here on Saturday.
Harmeet showcased his skills and didn’t let the game slip away from his hands as he secured a comfortable 4-0 victory over Jordan’s Abo Yaman Zaid in the preliminary match 4-0. Harmeet won 11-7 11-9 11-5 11-5 to get his campaign underway on a positive note and took exactly 30 minutes to beat his opponent.
The 31-year-old quickly settled into a nice rhythm and, on most occasions, came out on top in the long rallies against his Jordanian opponents. After a comfortable win in the first game, Harmeet picked up from where he left off, taking the lead straight away in Game 2 and continued in the same vein for the remainder of the contest.
Harmeet is one of the two men's singles players from India alongside veteran Achanta Sharath Kamal, who was India's flag bearer in the opening ceremony. Indian paddler has come into the Olympics after three preparatory tournaments and undergoing personal training in Germany.
The 31-year-old will play his next game against France's Lebrun Felix in the round of 64 of the men's single table tennis event at South Paris Arena 4. The match will start at 11:30 PM IST on July 28.