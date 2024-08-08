Paris 2024 Olympics | PR Sreejesh Gets Emotional Ahead Of His Last International Match, Shares Heart Touching Post

Hyderabad: Hours before his last appearances in the Indian jersey, legendary hockey goalkeeper Parattu Reveendran Sreejesh asserted that every save, every dive and every roar would echo in his soul for his entire life. He described his elusive career as "nothing short of extraordinary" and thanked the 150 crore countrymen for believing in him.

The Indian men's hockey team will be playing a bronze medal match against Spain at the Paris Olympics 2024 here on Thursday, aiming to make a podium finish for a second straight time after the Tokyo Games. This match will be Sreejesh, the Padma Shri Awardee, the last international match.

The 36-year-old, who hails from Kerala, will hope to end his illustrious 18-year-long career on a high, clinching a medal for India when he steps onto the field for one last time along with his teammates.

"As I stand between the posts for the final time, my heart swells with gratitude and pride. This journey, from a young boy with a dream to the man defending India's honour, has been nothing short of extraordinary," Sreejesh posted on his X handle.

"Today, I play my last match for India. Every save, every dive, every roar of the crowd will forever echo in my soul. Thank you, India, for believing in me, and for standing by me. This is not the end, but the beginning of cherished memories. Forever a custodian of dreams," he added.

The veteran goalkeeper has been in good form as he produced some sensational saves in the tournament, including two in the quarterfinal shoot-out against Great Britain, to help India seal a second consecutive Olympic semifinal spot. He had played a pivotal role in India's bronze-medal-winning feat at the Tokyo Olympics three years ago.

After making his debut at the 2006 South Asian Games, Sreejesh was a part of various memorable wins for India, including a gold in the 2014 Asian Games and a bronze medal in the 2018 Asiad in Jakarta-Palembang. He was also part of the Asian Champions Trophy-winning side in 2018, and the 2019 FIH Men's Series Finals champion team in Bhubaneswar.