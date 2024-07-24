ETV Bharat / sports

Paris 2024 Olympics: Drug Dealers Say They Are Ready Too

Olympic rings are pictured on Eiffel tower as seen from Eiffel Tower Stadium in Paris, on July 24, 2024, ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. ( AFP )

Paris, France: France has declared itself prepared for the deluge of Olympics visitors -- and so have Paris's drug dealers. The dealers have promised a steady supply of wares, but warned prices may go up and delivery wait times too under the weight of tens of thousands of security forces and heavy demand.

From Parisians renting out their apartments, to a transit system that has boosted its ticket prices, everyone is looking to make a buck during the Games -- and that includes the underworld. "We're always ready in this business," a Parisian dealer told AFP, echoing French leader Emmanuel Macron's judgment this week that his nation is all set for the Games.

"There will always be somebody ready, that's how it is when there's money to be made," said the dealer, on condition of anonymity. With up to 45,000 security forces policing the streets, experts expect delivery services will see a bump in clients seeking to avoid getting busted.

In fact, France has already had a boom in messaging app and social media-driven drug deliveries since pandemic lockdowns pushed the trade off the street and onto smartphone screens. At the same time, the country has voiced increasing alarm over a flourishing drug trade and deadly violence between rival gangs.

"There is a kind of Uberisation of drug trafficking, with the development of digital offerings on applications like Telegram, or promotional deals," said criminal attorney Adrien Gabeaud.

Police on the lookout

In the run-up to the Games, dealers have been updating their clients on feeds with what to expect during the competition that opens Friday and runs through August 11. "The prices of our services will be adjusted due to challenging road traffic conditions and heavy demand," one seller wrote to customers.

Swathes of central Paris are blocked off during the festivities, snarling car and pedestrian traffic enough that the Parisian dealer said it wouldn't be worth the trouble, even to see the events.

In one exchange between a seller and customer, seen by AFP, the dealer warns that transactions cannot happen in the open. "The police are on the lookout," the message read. Yet other dealers are sending out messages to assure clients, like one that wrote: "I inform you that despite the Olympics, the delivery service will remain the same."