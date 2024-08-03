Paris 2024 Olympics: Deepika Kumari Qualifies For Quarterfinal, Bhajan Kaur Eliminated From Women's Individual Archery

Paris (France): Indian archery Deepika Kumari qualified for the quarter-final after securing a win in her 1/8 elimination round match in the ongoing Paris 2024 Olympics on Saturday. On the other hand, Bhajan Kaur lost to her Indonesian opponent in the shootout.

Deepika defeated Germany's Michelle Kroppen by 6-4 while Bhajan Kaur lost to Indonesia's Diananda Choirunisa 5-6 in the shootout after the regulation shooting ended in a 5-5 tie.

The 30-year-old Deepika won the first set 27-24 after her opponent hit a six-pointer on the first attempt. The second set emerged as a tie after both archers accumulated a score of 27. Deepika clinched the third set 26-25, but Kroppen made a slight comeback winning the fourth set 29-27.

However, India's experienced archer kept her nerves under control and in the fifth set, equalling her German rivals' score of 27 to secure a place in the quarterfinals. She will face Korean archer Nam S in the quarterfinal clash which will be played later today.

Meanwhile, Bhajan Kaur gave a tough fight to her Indonesian rival as the game entered the shootout round. Bhajan played out of her skin, but it didn't prove enough in the end. The 18-year-old archer lost the first set by 28-29, but then came back stronger and won the second set 27-25. Diananda made a remarkable comeback winning the third set 28-26. The third fourth set ended in a tie with both archers collecting 28 points each. If the Indonesian archers won the fifth set, she would directly qualify for the quarters, but Bhajan showed incredible accuracy to accumulate one point more.

The game then moved into the shootout where the Indian managed to score just one point less in reply to Diananda's nine.