ETV Bharat / sports

Paris 2024 Olympics: Dheeraj Bommadevara, Ankita Bhakat Pair Qualifies For Mixed Archery Team Quarterfinals

author img

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : Aug 2, 2024, 1:34 PM IST

Updated : Aug 2, 2024, 2:39 PM IST

Star India archer duo Dheeraj Bommadevara and Ankita Bhakat secured an emphatic victory over the lower-ranked Indonesian side by 5-1 in the pre-quarterfinal clash of the mixed team event at the ongoing Paris Olympics 2024 here on Friday. With this victory, India have sailed into the quarterfinals.

Star India archer duo Dheeraj Bommadevara and Ankita Bhakat secured an emphatic victory over the lower-ranked Indonesian side by 5-1 in the pre-quarterfinal clash of the mixed team event at the ongoing Paris Olympics 2024 here on Friday. With this victory, India have sailed into the quarterfinals.
Dheeraj Bommadevara and Ankita Bhakat (AP)

Paris (France): Star India archer duo Dheeraj Bommadevara and Ankita Bhakat secured an emphatic victory over the lower-ranked Indonesian side by 5-1 in the pre-quarterfinal clash of the mixed team event at the ongoing Paris Olympics 2024 here on Friday. With this victory, India have sailed into the quarterfinals.

The quarterfinal will be played later at 5:45 PM IST on the same day.

The Indian duo of Dheeraj and Ankita Bhakat displayed their best game to overcome the Indonesian pair Choirunisa Diananda and Pangestu Arif's challenge. They defeated Indonesia by 5-1.

Dheeraj and Ankita collected 37 points in the first set with three nines and a ten while the Indonesian pair managed to score only 36 points amassing 9, 10, 8 and 9 points in the first set. India won the first set with a margin of one point and took the lead 2-0.

In the second set, Dheeraj and Ankita shot the perfect 10 and a nine each as they racked up 38 points similar to the story with the Indonesian pair as they finished with 38 points at the end. As a result, teams received a point each. That meant, India needed to win one more set to clinch a victory.

Ankit shot a couple of perfect 10s in the third set while Dheeraj managed to score nine on both occasions, making a total of 38. In reply, the Indonesian pair managed to accumulate 37 points as they managed to score one less 10-pointer in the third set. India won the third set 38-37 and secured a berth in the quarterfinals.

Paris (France): Star India archer duo Dheeraj Bommadevara and Ankita Bhakat secured an emphatic victory over the lower-ranked Indonesian side by 5-1 in the pre-quarterfinal clash of the mixed team event at the ongoing Paris Olympics 2024 here on Friday. With this victory, India have sailed into the quarterfinals.

The quarterfinal will be played later at 5:45 PM IST on the same day.

The Indian duo of Dheeraj and Ankita Bhakat displayed their best game to overcome the Indonesian pair Choirunisa Diananda and Pangestu Arif's challenge. They defeated Indonesia by 5-1.

Dheeraj and Ankita collected 37 points in the first set with three nines and a ten while the Indonesian pair managed to score only 36 points amassing 9, 10, 8 and 9 points in the first set. India won the first set with a margin of one point and took the lead 2-0.

In the second set, Dheeraj and Ankita shot the perfect 10 and a nine each as they racked up 38 points similar to the story with the Indonesian pair as they finished with 38 points at the end. As a result, teams received a point each. That meant, India needed to win one more set to clinch a victory.

Ankit shot a couple of perfect 10s in the third set while Dheeraj managed to score nine on both occasions, making a total of 38. In reply, the Indonesian pair managed to accumulate 37 points as they managed to score one less 10-pointer in the third set. India won the third set 38-37 and secured a berth in the quarterfinals.

Last Updated : Aug 2, 2024, 2:39 PM IST

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

DHEERAJ BOMMADEVARAANKITA BHAKATOLYMPICS 2024PARIS 2024 OLYMPICS

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained: How Female Sharks Make Babies Alone In Italy

Beyond the Plate: A Deep Dive Into Mangoes With Sopan Joshi

In Conversation with Manthan Somvanshi: Indie Singer and PhD Student Channels Heartbreak into Debut Song - WATCH

Mound-burial System Of Ahom Dynasty In Assam Included In UNESCO World Heritage List

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.