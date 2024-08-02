Paris 2024 Olympics: Dheeraj Bommadevara, Ankita Bhakat Pair Qualifies For Mixed Archery Team Quarterfinals

Paris (France): Star India archer duo Dheeraj Bommadevara and Ankita Bhakat secured an emphatic victory over the lower-ranked Indonesian side by 5-1 in the pre-quarterfinal clash of the mixed team event at the ongoing Paris Olympics 2024 here on Friday. With this victory, India have sailed into the quarterfinals.

The quarterfinal will be played later at 5:45 PM IST on the same day.

The Indian duo of Dheeraj and Ankita Bhakat displayed their best game to overcome the Indonesian pair Choirunisa Diananda and Pangestu Arif's challenge. They defeated Indonesia by 5-1.

Dheeraj and Ankita collected 37 points in the first set with three nines and a ten while the Indonesian pair managed to score only 36 points amassing 9, 10, 8 and 9 points in the first set. India won the first set with a margin of one point and took the lead 2-0.

In the second set, Dheeraj and Ankita shot the perfect 10 and a nine each as they racked up 38 points similar to the story with the Indonesian pair as they finished with 38 points at the end. As a result, teams received a point each. That meant, India needed to win one more set to clinch a victory.

Ankit shot a couple of perfect 10s in the third set while Dheeraj managed to score nine on both occasions, making a total of 38. In reply, the Indonesian pair managed to accumulate 37 points as they managed to score one less 10-pointer in the third set. India won the third set 38-37 and secured a berth in the quarterfinals.