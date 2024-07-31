Paris 2024 Olympics | Deepika Kumari Advances Into 1/8 Elimination Round; Beats Dutch opponent

Paris (France): Indian archer Deepika Kumari stormed into the 1/8 Elimination Round of the Paris Olympics on Wednesday by defeating Dutch archer Roeffen Quinty by 6-2. Deepika was dominant right from the start in the fixture and also her opponent made some errors which tilted the match in her favour.

Deepika started the first set with 29 points while the Dutch opponent managed to muster only 28 points. The Indian archer was now leading by two set points but Roeffen was to make her way back into the match. She responded back with 29 points in the next set against Deepika's 27 and equaled the terms with her opponent by 2-2. The Dutch archer fired a bizarre shot in the third set to clock 0 on scoreboard and then she conceded the set as a result. The Indian archer continued to excel in the last set as well and beat her opponent by 6-2

Earlier, she beat Estonian opponent Parnat Reena in a match that went into the tie-breaker. The Indian archer was expected to foil the match soon but she faltered in the fourth set which provided the opponent a chance with an opportunity to level the terms. The scores were 5-5 soon and Reena hit eight in the shoot-off but Deepika bettered it with a 9.

The 30-year-old is the most decorated archer in the country with several medals in her bag including a coouple of gold medals in the World Championships. Deepika will play her next match on 3 August at 1:52 PM against German opponent Kroppen Michelle.