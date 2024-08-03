Paris 2024 Olympics | Deepika Kumari Knocked Out From Quarterfinals; Archers Return Empty-handed From French Capital

Paris (France): Indian archer Deepika Kumari failed to get past the Korean archer Nam Suhyeon on Saturday losing the quarterfinal by 4-6. Deepika started the match on a strong note and won the first set with scores of 28-26. However, the Korean archer got going after the first set as she excelled after that showing precision.

In the second set, she managed to muster 28 thanks to a 10-pointer while Deepika responded with 25 and the scores were equal at 2-2. The veteran Indian archer then took the lead once again winning the third set by 29-28 but the Korean responded with a 29-27 victory in the fourth set. A 7 in the fourth set cost her the set.

The terms were levelled on 4-4 but the Korean hit back with two 10-pointers in the final and fifth set. As a result, she won the match by 6-4 and the Indian archers will return empty-handed from the Paris Olympics. With Deepika's exit from the tournament, India's wait for the first archery medal in the Olympics continues.

The World No.12 archer had been going to the Olympics with a load of expectations on her shoulder but hasn't been able to bag any medal in the Olympics in spite of winning several medals in the World Championships. She has won five medals in the World Championship including a two gold medals, two silver medals and a bronze. Also, in the Archery World Cup stage 2 held in Korea, she finished at the fourth place.